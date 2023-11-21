Germany’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning in a surprise visit to reaffirm Berlin’s support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion. Boris Pistorius made the trip by train, pulling into the capital on the 10th anniversary of the start of the Revolution of Dignity. His first stop was to lay flowers at the memorial for those killed.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on his second visit to Kyiv. On the 10th anniversary of Revolution of Dignity he laid flowers at the memorial for the fallen heroes of Maidan.



But somehow it’s very convenient to say that attention towards Ukraine is declining pic.twitter.com/YpG0c0dJNg — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 21, 2023

Pistorius is due to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart as well as President Volodymyr Zelensky. Berlin, the second-biggest supplier of military assistance to Kyiv after the United States, is seeking to offer reassurances after the shift in focus to the Middle East war prompted concerns about waning support for Ukraine, AFP reports. Later on Tuesday, EU chief Charles Michel also made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. "Good to be back in Kyiv, among friends," the president of the European Council posted on social media, alongside a picture of him descending from a train. Belarusian opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, also sent a message of support to mark the anniversary.

Today, my thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 on their Day of Dignity & Freedom.



This day marks the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity.



Ukraine's resilience & unyielding spirit shine as a beacon of hope for democracies worldwide. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/WZOcCvbKpE — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) November 21, 2023