The haunting wail of air raid sirens are now a familiar part of everyday life in Ukraine, and while those watching events from abroad may assume this sound sends everyone running to a shelter, this is far from the case.

What does an air raid alert actually mean?

Although loud, dramatic and audible to everyone, an air raid alert itself contains very little actual information about what’s happening.

The most that can be deciphered from the sound of sirens blaring in a city such as Kyiv is that there is either an incoming threat or the possibility of one.

In relatively safer parts of Ukraine, away from the frontlines, such as the capital, in the majority of cases an air raid alert doesn’t end up in an actual Russian attack.

How do people know whether to take shelter or not?

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cottage industry of Telegram channels has formed that provide people in Ukraine with the extra information about air raid alerts that can’t be conveyed in a siren.

Some of these are official government and local authority channels, but many are run by an incredibly dedicated army of volunteers.

Rather than run to the nearest shelter, the first thing most people in Ukraine do when they hear an air raid siren is to check Telegram for more precise information.

The Monitor channel, for example, can warn if there are kamikaze drones cruising through Ukrainian airspace…