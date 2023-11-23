President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday revealed the establishment of a coalition dedicated to advancing the nation’s air defense capabilities during the 17th meeting of the Ramstein format.

“Today, the latest meeting in the ‘Ramstein’ format took place – already the 17th. There are also new support packages for Ukraine and our soldiers – shells and missiles, electronic warfare and drones, and new capacities for our air defense,” Zelensky said in his Nov. 22 daily address, following the 637th day of the war.

“A corresponding coalition has also been created – the Air Defense Development coalition. The leaders in its organization are Germany and France. I thank you for such leadership. Thanks also to every country that participates in these efforts, which gives our cities and villages the opportunity to be more protected from Russian strikes,” he added.