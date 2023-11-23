President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday revealed the establishment of a coalition dedicated to advancing the nation’s air defense capabilities during the 17th meeting of the Ramstein format.
“Today, the latest meeting in the ‘Ramstein’ format took place – already the 17th. There are also new support packages for Ukraine and our soldiers – shells and missiles, electronic warfare and drones, and new capacities for our air defense,” Zelensky said in his Nov. 22 daily address, following the 637th day of the war.
“A corresponding coalition has also been created – the Air Defense Development coalition. The leaders in its organization are Germany and France. I thank you for such leadership. Thanks also to every country that participates in these efforts, which gives our cities and villages the opportunity to be more protected from Russian strikes,” he added.
Our Black Sea export corridor continues to work and provide great results.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 22, 2023
Almost 5.5 million tons of goods have already been sent to Africa, Asia, and Europe. The geography stretches from Spain to China.
I thank everyone who defends Black Sea security and works at our ports. pic.twitter.com/KzIrTroNiz
Zelensky mentioned that he couldn’t disclose all the details of the agreements just yet, but he assured everyone that “Ukraine's air defense is getting stronger month by month.”
He said he was looking forward to hearing from Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, soon to get the full briefing on what happened at the meeting.
Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, speaking at the Ramstein online meeting, called on allies to give more support to Ukraine’s air defense, especially to handle any possible Russian attacks in the winter.
