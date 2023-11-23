President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday revealed the establishment of a coalition dedicated to advancing the nation’s air defense capabilities during the 17th meeting of the Ramstein format.

“Today, the latest meeting in the ‘Ramstein’ format took place – already the 17th. There are also new support packages for Ukraine and our soldiers – shells and missiles, electronic warfare and drones, and new capacities for our air defense,” Zelensky said in his Nov. 22 daily address, following the 637th day of the war.

“A corresponding coalition has also been created – the Air Defense Development coalition. The leaders in its organization are Germany and France. I thank you for such leadership. Thanks also to every country that participates in these efforts, which gives our cities and villages the opportunity to be more protected from Russian strikes,” he added.

Zelensky mentioned that he couldn’t disclose all the details of the agreements just yet, but he assured everyone that “Ukraine's air defense is getting stronger month by month.”

He said he was looking forward to hearing from Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, soon to get the full briefing on what happened at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, speaking at the Ramstein online meeting, called on allies to give more support to Ukraine’s air defense, especially to handle any possible Russian attacks in the winter.

Washington Insider: Alarming Signs About What Might Follow
Similar topics of Interest

Washington Insider: Alarming Signs About What Might Follow

Ukraine is facing more headwinds than simply Congress which are becoming hard to dismiss. The uncertainty has certainly titillated Russia’s mouthpieces.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous EXPLAINED: Ukraine's MiG-31 Air Raid Alert Problem
Next » Putin Says ‘Ready for Talks,’ Blames Kyiv for Lack of Discussion