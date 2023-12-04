Ukraine's Ministry of Energy and Italy's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at advancing renewable energy initiatives together.

The agreement, announced in an official statement on Ukraine's Ministry of Energy website, was formalized on Sunday, during the UN’s COP28 Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk, and Vice Minister of Italy's Ministry of Environment, Vannia Gava, signed the memorandum on behalf of their respective governments.

“The green transition and the development of renewable energy are identified as one of the key tasks of the energy strategy of Ukraine until 2050, which was presented by energy minister Herman Halushchenko,” Hrynchuk said.

“Deepening cooperation in these areas with our Italian partners is important for Ukraine, and we are pleased to conclude a corresponding memorandum today,” she added.

Key provisions of the document include cooperation in technology transfer and capacity building within the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors.

The agreement also emphasizes the exchange of best practice and knowledge pertaining to energy transition and innovative technologies crucial for the decarbonization process, with a specific focus on hydrogen energy.