Ukraine's air force said on Monday, Dec. 4, that it shot down 18 out of 23 Iranian-made Shahed drones and one missile that Russia fired at its territory overnight.

Moscow typically fires dozens of drones at Ukraine every week in waves of overnight attacks targeting energy facilities and military sites deep behind the frontlines.

"As a result of combat operations, 18 attack drones and one X-59 guided missile were destroyed," Ukraine's air force said in a social media post.

Local officials reported attempted attacks on the western regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi, as well as Mykolaiv and Kherson in the south.

In Kherson, a cultural centre and a shop were hit, Ukraine's army said.

It said there was no information on possible casualties.

Kyiv fears Russia will escalate its strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities in a bid to disrupt power and heating supplies as temperatures plunge below zero.

Russia has also reported downing several attempted Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks, including some launched at the capital, Moscow.