“The Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv region” at about 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Ukraine's air force said, adding that “air defence destroyed eight air targets that were flying in the direction of the capital.”

Missile fragments fell in the eastern Darnytskyi district of the city, injuring four people, according to authorities.

Several explosions rocked Kyiv in the early hours of Monday morning as air defenses intercepted eight missiles headed for the capital.

Eight ballistic missiles intercepted over Kyiv at 4 am. The air alert started after the initial explosions, indicating the missiles were already detected within the Kyiv region. pic.twitter.com/Bl95Nwme5U

Kyiv Post journalists in the city centre were woken by several explosions shortly after 4:00 am.

Air raid sirens then sounded a few minutes later.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said those injured received medical treatment on the spot.

He added: “Also, a missile fragment was found on the territory of a warehouse in Darnytskyi district. There was no fire or damage to the building.”

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of preparing a campaign of strikes on the country's energy infrastructure in the middle of winter, as it did last year, AFP reports.

During the winter of 2022, such strikes left millions of people without power for long periods during a cold snap.

Kyiv has since reinforced its air defence systems with weapons from its European and American allies, but says more is needed to protect vulnerable regions.