German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called on Western allies to send a "message" to Russian President Vladimir Putin by renewing their support for Ukraine, as political divisions threatened to hold up aid.

Russia's war in Ukraine was one that would likely "drag on for a long time", Scholz said at a press conference.

"That is why it is important to formulate a long-term perspective that we are prepared to support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary and to the extent it is necessary," said Scholz, speaking alongside his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

Putin was "hoping the readiness in our countries to do what is necessary and to formulate the necessary support diminishes", Scholz said.

"It would be a very important message, if we told him: don't count on it."

Germany along with its partners in NATO and the European Union have provided Ukraine with billions in aid to sustain its war effort.

But the stream of support has looked at risk of drying up as political divisions on both sides of the Atlantic threaten to block new supplies.

In the EU, Hungary's prime minister has threatened to block fresh billions in aid, when the bloc's 27 leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday.

At the summit, the EU is eyeing agreements to give Ukraine 50 billion euros ($54 billion) more in financial aid, topping up a weapons fund for Kyiv by five billion euros and opening talks to join the bloc next year.

Meanwhile in the United States, Republican senators last week blocked $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel in a dispute over immigration reforms.

Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
Similar topics of Interest

Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move

‘Freedom of Russia Legion’ volunteers declared the destruction of a Rosneft fuel tank, stating that Russia’s natural resources should serve the country, not be utilized for “a criminal war.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Rutte expressed confidence that the Netherlands would continue to back Ukraine, after the far-right topped the polls in national elections last month.

"I am convinced that in the Netherlands we have a large majority... that is pro-Ukraine, which will ensure that we continue with support for Ukraine," Rutte said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
1 hour ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
2 hours ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Philip Tummarello
Philip Tummarello Guest 4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

He would have more credibility if he fulfilled his promise to deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous ‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 10
Next » Russia to Hold Presidential Vote in Occupied Ukraine