At least two explosions were heard in Kyiv on Thursday afternoon as Russia launched missiles at Ukrainian cities shortly after President Putin gave his year-end press conference.

Air raid alerts sounded a number of times as Putin spoke then once more after he’d finished.

Warnings were given on Telegram channels that Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were headed to Kyiv and Kyiv Post journalists in the city center heard two explosions shortly after.

City authorities said the capital’s air defenses were working. There are currently no reports of damage or casualties.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that several Russian missiles had also targeted the western town of Starokostiantyniv, where Ukraine has a military airfield.

Starokostiantyniv's Khmelnytskyi region has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks during the nearly two-year war.

"A missile hit the Khmelnytskyi region," Ignat said, without specifying whether the town itself or its airfield had been hit.

The air strikes came moments after Putin concluded a four-hour press conference during which he pledged to ensure the "de-nazification and de-militarisation" of Ukraine, pledging: "I am sure that victory will be ours".

On Wednesday, 53 people were injured by a salvo of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, the heaviest on the capital in months.

