Dec. 17 – Today, the UMoD thanks France and Denmark for providing Ukraine with the CAESAR self-propelled artillery system, a highly reliable, maneuverable and accurate 155mm howitzer which allows them to engage the enemy at a range of more than 40 kilometers.

