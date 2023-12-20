The Democratic and Republican leaders of the US Senate said Tuesday, Dec. 19, that Washington will not be able to approve new aid for Ukraine before year's end, as the two sides continue to seek a compromise.

"As negotiators work through remaining issues, it is our hope that their efforts will allow the Senate to take swift action... early in the new year," Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell said in a joint statement.

"In the time remaining this year, Senate and Administration negotiators will continue to work in good faith toward finalizing their agreement."

"Challenging issues remain, but we are committed to addressing needs at the southern border and to helping allies and partners confront serious threats in Israel, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. The Senate will not let these national security challenges go unanswered."

The announcement from Capitol Hill marked another setback for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose government has warned of the "dire need" for weapons ahead of winter.

Zelensky flew to Washington in mid-December -- his third trip to the US capital in a year -- to lobby for the aid.

Zelensky remains hopeful, saying at a press conference Tuesday that the United States "will not betray" his besieged nation.