US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv Monday morning in a show of support weeks before the US election.

Austin's visit came at a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging Western allies to lift restrictions on the the use of long-range weapons and calling for an immediate invitation to join NATO.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

But Ukraine fears the prospect of reduced US military support should Donald Trump be elected to the White House next month.

"I'm back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense," Austin wrote on X, posting a picture of himself at the railway station.

He said his previously unannounced visit demonstrated that "the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine".

The US Department of Defense said Austin would "meet with Ukrainian leadership" and "underscore the US commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression on the battlefield".

Advertisement

Austin will also deliver a speech, it said.

US President Joe Biden on Friday along with the leaders of Germany, France and Britain pledged to keep up support for Ukraine and condemned "Russia's continued war of aggression".

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
South Korea Demands 'Immediate Withdrawal' of North Korean Troops in Russia War in Ukraine
South Korea Demands 'Immediate Withdrawal' of North Korean Troops in Russia
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Kyiv Hit by Massive Drone Attack as Russian Strikes Target Multiple Ukrainian Cities War in Ukraine
Kyiv Hit by Massive Drone Attack as Russian Strikes Target Multiple Ukrainian Cities
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Epilogue of the Russian Empire Wanted War in Ukraine
OPINION: Epilogue of the Russian Empire Wanted
By Askold S. Lozynskyj
6h ago
‘We Are Hearing Changes in Rhetoric’ – Ukraine at War Update for Oct. 21 War in Ukraine
‘We Are Hearing Changes in Rhetoric’ – Ukraine at War Update for Oct. 21
By John Moretti
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Kyiv Hit by Massive Drone Attack as Russian Strikes Target Multiple Ukrainian Cities
Next » South Korea Demands 'Immediate Withdrawal' of North Korean Troops in Russia