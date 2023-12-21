Ukraine’s Prime Minister announced that Kyiv reached an agreement to simplify border crossings for Ukrainians and Moldovans.

The two countries have come closer since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, with Chisinau recently announcing its intention to fully withdrawal from the Russian-led Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) by the end of 2024.

The European Union also recently agreed to enter accession talks with the two countries.

Denys Shmyhal and Dorin Recean, the prime ministers of Ukraine and Moldova, signed a series of protocols establishing joint border control at checkpoints between the two countries during a videoconference on Thursday, Shymhal posted on X.