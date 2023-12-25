The Telegram post included video of the operation as well as coordinates and a map of the compound’s location.

They added: “As a result, a new command post of the Russian troops was located, as evidenced by the presence of a command and staff vehicle and multiple vehicles with civil license plates parked on the premises.”

In a post on Telegram, members of the ATESH movement said agents had managed to “breach security” at a former ammo depot in the village of Novo-ozerne, Yevpatoriya district.

Ukrainian partisans have located and infiltrated a Russian military command post in occupied Crimea .

ATESH partisans play a crucial role in gathering intelligence on the location and movements of Russian forces in occupied Crimea and have had a number of spectacular successes, most notably the Ukrainian missile strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in September.

“We managed to attract one of the military members of the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” they told exclusively Kyiv Post at the time.

“He got up-to-date information about the placement and probable combat missions of the Rostov-on-Don submarine.”

A series of explosions rocked the Sevastopol Shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea in the early hours severely damaging the “Rostov-on-Don” submarine and the “Minsk” Large Landing Ship.

ATESH has also conducted a number of infiltration operations, including at Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Airfield, exposing a hideout for Russian fighter jets.

The guerrilla informants from the Crimean partisan movement said that Russian troops relocated aircraft to this airfield away from the Ukrainian border, ostensibly for their protection.

“Our agent conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the airfield of the Sokil factory, which is located near the village of Vostok,” the partisans wrote on their Telegram channel, which including photos of the airfield and aircraft.

“We investigated the exact number of aircraft and found out what types of aircraft are stationed there.”

The exact coordinates of the airfield were disclosed as 56.323425, 43.8075062.