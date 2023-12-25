“Entire groups” of Russian soldiers are surrendering en-masse due to the “inhuman attitude” of their commanders, the Ukrainian military has said.

According to Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria Grouping of Troops, more and more of Moscow’s troops are also snubbing orders to assault Ukrainian positions.

Speaking on national TV, he said: “It should be noted that whole groups of Russian soldiers are seen surrendering.

“One of the reasons that the enemy does this is what I’d say is inhuman attitude on the part of their command.

“For refusing to deploy on pointless assaults or for other offenses, some officers would strip them naked in winter cold and hold them in cold pits, beating them and threatening them with execution.”

There is plenty of evidence to support Shtupun’s claim – last month a video emerged showing Russian soldiers being beaten and forced to dig holes in which they were made to stand for hours.

The video – posted online by the Russian anti-corruption group Gulagu.net – shows a number of men cowering on the ground as they’re beaten by sticks.

Later in the footage, another solider repeatedly fires a gun just inches from a soldier’s head, narrowly missing him.

And just yesterday a video emerged of a group of Russian soldiers in an expletive-laden video expressing their outrage at learning they will not be territorial defense soldiers as they thought, but would be assault troops sent to the front with no training.

Ukrainian Soldiers Release Poignant Christmas Song Video
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian Soldiers Release Poignant Christmas Song Video

Ukraine, invaded by Russia nearly two years ago, is celebrating Christmas on December 25 for the first time, jettisoning the traditional Orthodox date of January 7.

Recorded at an unknown location, a group of men can be seen chanting “f**king commanders.”

The camera then pans to one soldier who launches into a furious tirade. “Check this out,” he says.

“We’ve been here since the 26th, f**king officers have been f**king lying to our faces that we are territorial defense.

“And now the lieutenant colonel came out and said it’s the first time he’s heard that, and it turns out we are a rifle unit.

“We are f**king assault troops, we are not territorial defense and they just tell us now!”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Claims Capture of Maryinka, Putin Hails ‘Success’ War in Ukraine
5 hours ago
Russia Claims Capture of Maryinka, Putin Hails ‘Success’
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Partisans Infiltrate Russian Command Post in Crimea War in Ukraine
10 hours ago
Ukrainian Partisans Infiltrate Russian Command Post in Crimea
By Kyiv Post
How Ukraine’s Troops Are Celebrating Christmas in the Trenches Ukraine
11 hours ago
How Ukraine’s Troops Are Celebrating Christmas in the Trenches
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Finn Bjerrehave
Finn Bjerrehave Guest 5 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Rusland et land bygget på løgn og bedrag, derfor krigen går godt, nemlig ingen på orlov til at fortælle sandheden, og Putin stråler .

Reply
Jan Map
Jan Map Guest 2 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Finn Bjerrehave, your comment, Google Translated, Dansk to English:
"Russia a country built on lies and deception, therefore the war is going well, namely no one on leave to tell the truth, and Putin shines."

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Cjris
Cjris Guest 9 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The new strategy perhaps? Overload the Ukrainian economy with prisoner care costs.

Seriously though, the winter will be hard for the russians with their lack of equipment. Not many strategists are taking that into account. Instead of making themselves comfortable, they are driving cold, exhausted men into futile assaults - that could turn on them over the whole winter.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous How Ukraine’s Troops Are Celebrating Christmas in the Trenches
Next » Ukrainian Partisans Infiltrate Russian Command Post in Crimea