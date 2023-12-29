UN human rights chief Volker Turk condemned the deadly wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine on Friday and urged Moscow to cease the attacks “immediately”.
Russia launched drone and missile strikes, killing more than 18 people and wounding more than a hundred in one of the biggest air attacks of the war.
“I am shocked by yet another full-scale set of coordinated missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation across Ukraine during the night,” Turk said in a statement.
The attacks hit a wide range of civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, parks, a metro station, and a shopping mall, as well as energy infrastructure, he noted.
The barrage also cut electricity in several regions, following damage to transmission lines, and rescue teams were still searching for people trapped under the rubble of residential buildings, he added.
“International humanitarian law explicitly prohibits attacks deliberately targeting civilian objects, as well as indiscriminate attacks, under any circumstances,” said Turk.
“I call again on the Russian Federation to cease its attacks on Ukraine immediately, and to strictly respect all the rules of international law relating to the conduct of hostilities.”
Comments ( 1)
The United Nations is fucking useless. Why the fuck does anyone listen to these scumbag motherfuckers?
@Karl, Until veto rights in the UN Security Council are abolished you are probably close to being correct. Any good a majority of UN members wish to achieve is often thwarted in its implementation by a self serving UN Security Council VETO holder. Which of the 5 VETO holders use their security council VETO's inquiring minds ask?
Here is the grand tally as of 2017:
Rank Country Number of UN Security Council resolutions vetoed
1 USSR/Russian Federation 107
2 USA 79
3 UK 29
4 France. 16
5 China 11