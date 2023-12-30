A Ukrainian strike on a residential building in the city of Belgorod left one person dead while a total of 32 drones were intercepted overnight including in the Moscow region, Russian authorities said.

The strike on Belgorod, which is close to the border, killed one person and wounded four others, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that the city's water supply system was damaged in Friday's attack.

The Russian defense ministry said air defense systems destroyed a total of 13 missiles over the region, which borders Ukraine.

Separately, the ministry said 32 drones had been intercepted and destroyed in the border regions of Bryansk and Kursk and also in Oryol and the Moscow region.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz had reported the destruction of a "drone-type aircraft" above the regional capital.

Belgorod city is 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which was heavily hit by Russian forces on Friday morning according to Ukrainian authorities.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 160 wounded in Ukraine on Friday in a series of Russian strikes across the country, according to Kyiv.

