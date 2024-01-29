A wave of Ukrainian drone strikes against oil refineries inside Russia appeared to be continuing on Monday, after a facility in the city of Yaroslavl, 260 kilometers northeast of Moscow, came under attack.
According to Russian media reports, at around 7a.m. a drone struck the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery, reportedly felling next to a hydrocracking unit designed to purify raw materials.
Mikhail Evraev, governor of Russia's Yaroslavl region, claimed that a drone attack was prevented by the electronic warfare (EW) system of the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery.
But local residents reported hearing an explosion from across different parts of the city.
According to Russian media, no one was injured. The scene is currently cordoned off, and the refinery's employees have been temporarily allowed to go home.
Sources in Ukraine's security and defense forces did not respond to a Kyiv Post request from comment.
The oil refinery is located some 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and is one of Russia's ten largest oil companies in terms of oil production.
The drone attack follows a series of Ukrainian strikes on such facilities. On the night of Jan 25, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Territory.
"The SBU is striking deep into Russia and continues to attack facilities that are not only important for the Russian economy but also provide fuel for enemy troops. There will be many surprises ahead, the systematic work continues," a source told the Kyiv Post earlier this month.
There Is No Alternative to Helping Ukraine – Make Sanctions Work
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (3)
putin, "Putler" another sighting of him today during which his electro, hydraulic shoe assemblies were spotted right there when the wind was blowing just right sort of like a RoboCop leg. he hoisted himself up, at least 4 inches to make himself look taller than. his subordinate.
Since the US dictatorship republicans are blocking aide to Ukraine Ukraine should do everything they can to protect themselves from Russia and this unlawful occupation of ALL Ukraine territories Go Ukraine
As a veteran I’m so very impressed by Ukrainian ingenuity in this war and proud of them 🥰
Normal vatnik response. "Nothing happened. Something happened but we intercepted everything. No one was hurt, nothing damaged, those explosions and fires are AI generated. Fake. The Rus nation of Nazi war criminals is wining it all". Fkn fascist, killer clowns.