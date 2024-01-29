A wave of Ukrainian drone strikes against oil refineries inside Russia appeared to be continuing on Monday, after a facility in the city of Yaroslavl, 260 kilometers northeast of Moscow, came under attack.

According to Russian media reports, at around 7a.m. a drone struck the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery, reportedly felling next to a hydrocracking unit designed to purify raw materials.

Mikhail Evraev, governor of Russia's Yaroslavl region, claimed that a drone attack was prevented by the electronic warfare (EW) system of the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery.

But local residents reported hearing an explosion from across different parts of the city.

According to Russian media, no one was injured. The scene is currently cordoned off, and the refinery's employees have been temporarily allowed to go home.