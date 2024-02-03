The commander of the crew of the Tu-95 strategic bomber was reportedly shot in the Russian city of Engels. It turned out to be Major Oleg Stegachev, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) reported on Saturday, Feb. 3.

According to the report, born on 23.06.1983, Stegachev was stationed at the Engels air base and was involved in missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, leading to casualties among the local population.

The attack on Stegachev reportedly left him with gunshot wounds, and his current condition is yet to be confirmed.

While Ukraine's intelligence has not openly claimed responsibility for the incident, it has issued a traditional warning, stating, "All war criminals will be reckoned with. We know your names, addresses, car numbers, familiar routes, and habits."

This incident follows a revelation made in October 2023 by the Molfar OSINT agency, which specializes in private intelligence. The agency identified 73 personnel from the Engels-2 airbase, including commanders, pilots, navigators, and technical team members, who were allegedly involved in bombing Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Deputy News Editor and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
John
John Guest 1 week ago
Putin would like to know what size fur jacket his wife will temporarily be loaned for the upcoming photoshoot. The jacket must be returned immediately after as there are only ~ten jackets available for these propaganda stunts, yet so many widow photoshoots to do....probably one for each town is needed.

As per their last census there were 1,117 cities and towns in Russia.   I suspect some of these towns will no longer be viable now as putin seems to draw all able bodied men from the varied ethic towns further away from the Kremlin that his racist regime does not care about.  

Hopefully they are not sterilizing the loaned jackets after each photoshoot.

Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 2 weeks ago
This is the best way once the individual is positively identified and his crime documented beyond doubt.
No court dates, pleas of insanity, plea bargains, appeals or life sentences.

Peterpan
Peterpan Guest 2 weeks ago
Oleg was the brave orc commander. He killed no nazis , only peacefull civilians . He get a lead medal. Oh my coffee is getting cold.

Bob Boomhauer
Bob Boomhauer Guest 2 weeks ago
The worm is turning, slowly but surely, as more and more Nazi RuSSian Orcs are sent to hell. They can't hide and when the last one is dead, the world will rejoice.

