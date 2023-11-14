Latest

Russia
Jan. 26, 10:15
Evan Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison.
By AFP
Russia
Jan. 25, 17:29
The Russian enterprise is involved in the production of anti-ship, air-launched and other missile types in its Korolov plant 25 kilometers northeast of Moscow.
By Julia Struck
Wagner
Jan. 22, 11:19
Pro-Russian “Z-blogger,” Anastasia Kashevarova, posted an account of the incident that backfired on the soldiers who thought they were doing the right thing.
By Kyiv Post
Russia
Jan. 20, 15:08
Russian news site says Britain’s favorite dish has come under threat from a Kremlin plan to rip up the sixty-year-old agreement that allows the UK to fish in Russia’s Arctic waters.
By Kyiv Post
Russia
Jan. 18, 16:22
Five people were injured in Novosibirsk as hot steam spurted in Russia’s latest utility system failure - a nationwide crisis that has left thousands to freeze in subzero temperatures.
By Leo Chiu
Legal
Jan. 17, 15:38
The Russian proto-celebrities who bared nearly all in December’s “Almost Naked Party” in Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub who thought their problems had gone away were sadly (for them) wrong.
By Kyiv Post
Russia
Jan. 17, 12:36
The incident took place in a town northwest of Moscow. Though heating was partially restored this morning, it has sparked much debate among locals on government negligence and priorities.
By Leo Chiu
Propaganda
Jan. 16, 17:05
The IT Army of Ukraine, a loose community of voluntary tech developers, claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against Qwerty, one of Moscow’s main internet providers.
By Leo Chiu
Moscow
Jan. 12, 16:32
The SBU said a woman who helped organize the sham referendum in eastern Ukraine has been sent to prison after attempting to collect social security payments for refugees in Kyiv.
By Leo Chiu
Russia
Jan. 10, 12:52
The Mutabor club has been deemed to have breached “sanitary and epidemiological requirements” after a host of people attended a party last month wearing very little.
By Kyiv Post
Russia
Jan. 10, 09:09
Authorities are attempting to shift blame away from the Kremlin, after protests threatened to embarrass President Putin ahead of elections later this year.
By Kyiv Post
Moscow
Jan. 9, 14:54
A Ukrainian hacker group likely affiliated with Ukraine’s intelligence destroyed the servers of a Moscow-based internet provider and warned of another bigger attack in the coming days.
By Leo Chiu
Russia
Jan. 8, 21:20
Nikolai Vasilyev, whose rap name is VACIO, had attended a “nearly-naked” party where he had worn a sock over his penis.
By Kyiv Post
Russia
Jan. 8, 13:28
Authorities have tried to quell protests with one resident lamenting that he “wished they’d brought back the heating as fast as they dispatched the cops.”
By Leo Chiu
Russia
Jan. 4, 12:18
As temperatures plummeted in Moscow’s coldest night since the onset of winter, a fire at a transformer substation left residents without heat or power.
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 11:16
While Russians, like most of Europe, gathered together in the city centers to celebrate the arrival of 2024, Russia’s police took the opportunity to detain thousands of migrant workers.
By Kyiv Post