Latest
Russia
Jan. 26, 10:15
Evan Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison.
Russia
Jan. 25, 17:29
The Russian enterprise is involved in the production of anti-ship, air-launched and other missile types in its Korolov plant 25 kilometers northeast of Moscow.
Wagner
Jan. 22, 11:19
Pro-Russian “Z-blogger,” Anastasia Kashevarova, posted an account of the incident that backfired on the soldiers who thought they were doing the right thing.
Russia
Jan. 20, 15:08
Russian news site says Britain’s favorite dish has come under threat from a Kremlin plan to rip up the sixty-year-old agreement that allows the UK to fish in Russia’s Arctic waters.
Russia
Jan. 18, 16:22
Five people were injured in Novosibirsk as hot steam spurted in Russia’s latest utility system failure - a nationwide crisis that has left thousands to freeze in subzero temperatures.
Legal
Jan. 17, 15:38
The Russian proto-celebrities who bared nearly all in December’s “Almost Naked Party” in Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub who thought their problems had gone away were sadly (for them) wrong.
Russia
Jan. 17, 12:36
The incident took place in a town northwest of Moscow. Though heating was partially restored this morning, it has sparked much debate among locals on government negligence and priorities.
Propaganda
Jan. 16, 17:05
The IT Army of Ukraine, a loose community of voluntary tech developers, claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against Qwerty, one of Moscow’s main internet providers.
Moscow
Jan. 12, 16:32
The SBU said a woman who helped organize the sham referendum in eastern Ukraine has been sent to prison after attempting to collect social security payments for refugees in Kyiv.
Russia
Jan. 10, 12:52
The Mutabor club has been deemed to have breached “sanitary and epidemiological requirements” after a host of people attended a party last month wearing very little.
Russia
Jan. 10, 09:09
Authorities are attempting to shift blame away from the Kremlin, after protests threatened to embarrass President Putin ahead of elections later this year.
Moscow
Jan. 9, 14:54
A Ukrainian hacker group likely affiliated with Ukraine’s intelligence destroyed the servers of a Moscow-based internet provider and warned of another bigger attack in the coming days.
Russia
Jan. 8, 21:20
Nikolai Vasilyev, whose rap name is VACIO, had attended a “nearly-naked” party where he had worn a sock over his penis.
Russia
Jan. 8, 13:28
Authorities have tried to quell protests with one resident lamenting that he “wished they’d brought back the heating as fast as they dispatched the cops.”
Russia
Jan. 4, 12:18
As temperatures plummeted in Moscow’s coldest night since the onset of winter, a fire at a transformer substation left residents without heat or power.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 11:16
While Russians, like most of Europe, gathered together in the city centers to celebrate the arrival of 2024, Russia’s police took the opportunity to detain thousands of migrant workers.