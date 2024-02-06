Ukraine plans to expand the functionality of the Diia government portal to allow couples to get married remotely through video calls.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, called the planned feature “unique to the whole world” and said it could benefit soldiers in the military, who might not be able to physically be with their partner due to military obligations.

“I won't give any spoilers, but there will be a lot of interesting elements to this process. It will be unique to the whole world. This will allow our military to get married at a distance. This is an important step,” said Fedorov on live television.

He added that there a number of security measures would be put in place, and the process will require multiple steps of verification.

Advertisement

In December, Ukraine introduced a new function on Diia to allow couples to register as well as choosing the time, location and format for their wedding.

“10 minutes online instead of going to DRATS [the state registration of acts of civil status], filling out paper applications, checking with the state registrar, spending time in the bank and other things that are not at all romantic,” said Fedorov in a Telegram announcement.

Under the new process, Ukrainians could submit the application through Diia and pay the required fees, while their other half would simply need to confirm the application with an electronic signature and then show up together at the marriage office during the chosen date and time for the ceremony.

Other Topics of Interest Mergers and Acquisition Decline – the Achilles Heel of Ukraine’s Startup Ecosystem The decline in mergers and acquisitions market raises the question: What happens if there’s a need to exit an investment sooner, especially right before economic challenges arise?

In early March 2022, two weeks after the full-scale invasion began, a special bill was passed to allow couples in the police and military, among other government institutions, to get married remotely during martial law by submitting an application to their immediate commander or supervisor. This plan takes that dispensation even further.