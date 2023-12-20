Latest

Unemployed Ukrainians to be Offered Armed Forces’ Jobs
Drones
Jan. 16, 15:46
Unemployed Ukrainians to be Offered Armed Forces’ Jobs
Ukraine’s State employment centers will post vacancies published on job search platforms by military units and then offer the unemployed to join the Ukrainian military.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine and Romania Agree to Expand Digital Cooperation EXCLUSIVE
Zelensky
Jan. 12, 10:53
OPINION: Ukraine and Romania Agree to Expand Digital Cooperation
The digitization of nearly every aspect of modern life is the basis of the new found synergy between Ukraine and one of its nearest neighbors and partner.
By Oleksiy Leonov
New Platform Allows Ukrainians to Build Drones for Frontline Usage
Tanks
Jan. 6, 09:00
New Platform Allows Ukrainians to Build Drones for Frontline Usage
A new program has been launched on the Diia government portal which allows anyl Ukrainian to contribute to the production of drones for Ukraine’s armed forces and even get paid.
By Leo Chiu
Ukrainians to Buy and Sell Cars Through Smartphone App
Zelensky
Dec. 20, 2023
Ukrainians to Buy and Sell Cars Through Smartphone App
In about 15 minutes, Ukrainians will be able to buy or sell a car via the Diia portal and then receive new technical documents and license plates by mail - President Zelensky announces.
By Kyiv Post