The conflict that erupted between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing, causing a tragic loss of life and significant injuries among military personnel and civilians alike. The international community has been seeking regular updates on the human cost of the war. To provide accurate and current data, we have established a dedicated landing page that presents the latest war casualty statistics from the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
This page will maintain real-time updates of the most critical numbers associated with the conflict, including military and civilian casualties, missing persons, and other relevant information. Updated regularly, with well-designed graphs and interactive elements, our goal is to keep you informed with precise and accessible data.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
Leaked US intelligence earlier this month indicated that 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began.
By
Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
Imperial Russia in World War I suffered about 1.8 million military dead or an average 1,100 men a day. The Russian Federation last month lost 900 soldiers every 24 hours and some days were worse.
By
Stefan Korshak
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 17:12
Ukraine’s ruling party leader, David Arakhamia, said he asked the Ukrainian president to disclose the casualties as people think it surpassed the 100,000 mark when it’s “much smaller” in reality.
By
Leo Chiu
War in Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
By
Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
From Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid in January to a Ukrainian assault on Wagner mercenaries in Sudan in November – here are the top news stories for Ukraine month by month.
By
Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Dec. 26, 2023
Kyiv said it had destroyed the Novocherkassk fleet ship off the Crimean peninsula suspected of carrying drones for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine.
By
Alisa Orlova
War in Ukraine
Dec. 2, 2023
The shocking footage was reportedly filmed near Avdiivka and was posted to social media by several Ukrainian bloggers.
By
Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
In November, Russia’s casualty rates were so high they’re comparable to those during World War I. Meanwhile, President Putin is proposing solutions to a possible demographic crisis.
By
Anya Korzun
War in Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
By
Stefan Korshak
War in Ukraine
Nov. 24, 2023
“The assault failed, everyone was killed,” the soldier says in an intercepted call, describing overflowing hospitals and troops “lying without arms or legs.”
By
Alisa Orlova
War in Ukraine
Nov. 2, 2023
Russia has made no public statements on the military casualty figures it has suffered in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but Kyiv claims 22,920 died in Ukraine in October alone.
By
Steve Brown