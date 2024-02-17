Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will make a crucial appeal to international allies on Saturday, Feb. 17, to bolster support for his country as it faces intensified attacks from Russia.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky will urgently request financial and military assistance to aid Ukrainian soldiers amid escalating tensions.

The significance of Zelensky's plea has heightened following the recent withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the frontline city of Avdiivka due to mounting pressure from Russian assaults.

This move underscores the urgent need for support in the face of ongoing aggression.

Just a day prior, Zelensky secured agreements with France and Germany, ensuring sustained defense backing for Ukraine in the long term. His return to the Munich conference, after two years, highlights the enduring call for assistance in the face of evolving circumstances.

With the conflict entering its third year, Ukrainian military officials have been compelled to withdraw troops from Avdiivka to safeguard lives and prevent potential encirclement by Russian forces.

The city, which has endured significant destruction, has been a primary target ahead of the upcoming anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Zelensky's diplomatic efforts come at a critical juncture, with Ukraine not only grappling with Russian aggression but also facing challenges such as ammunition shortages.

The uncertainty surrounding the continuation of Western aid, particularly from the United States amidst its election year, further underscores the urgency of the situation.

Efforts to secure a substantial military aid package worth $60 billion have stalled in Washington due to internal debates within Congress.

Additionally, the European Union's pledge to provide one million artillery shells by March has encountered obstacles, with only half expected to materialize.

Zelensky's meetings with key figures, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, aim to garner support and momentum for Ukraine's cause.

His impassioned call to confront Russian aggression has found resonance with figures like Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Alexei Navalny, who passed away in Russian custody.

She urged the international community to unite against the "horrific regime" in Russia, echoing Zelensky's plea for solidarity in the face of adversity.