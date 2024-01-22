Russian state media TASS reported that a “fundamentally new” camouflage suit was being developed by a company called HiderX that could outperform existing thermal camouflage, but it’s difficult to ascertain whether there was an actual technological breakthrough.

Both Ukraine and Russia have been increasingly reliant on thermal imagers to detect enemies due to their rising accessibility.

HiderX said the camouflage cloak was developed using “completely Russian technology” with undisclosed chemical compounds layered onto the fabric, outperforming existing variants by “[blurring] the silhouette.”

“We are developing a fundamentally new product – a camouflage suit that breaks and blurs the silhouette. This is a completely Russian technology based on coating fabrics with a certain composition – our know-how, [and] its details are not disclosed.

“The principle of operation is to shield the ambient temperature from the object,” the company said.