France's President Macron has made waves again with a statement about the war in Ukraine: talking to the press after the Paris conference in support of Ukraine, he said that while there was no consensus about sending troops to Ukraine, given the dynamic unfolding, nothing could be ruled out. EU leaders promptly rejected the idea. Commentators discuss the possibility of such military engagement and analyze Macron's motives.

