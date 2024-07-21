In a paper prepared for an EU foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday, July 22, Poland called for positive action ahead of the US presidential election on 5 November to counter what it describes as Russian “disinformation” aimed at sowing division between the EU and Washington.

“At this critical moment in history, it is imperative that we collectively take swift and robust action to strengthen the transatlantic relations through strategic communication about the EU in the US,” the paper, seen by Reuters, says.

It adds, “This means scaling up our de-bunking and, even more importantly, pre-bunking of Russian disinformation and launching campaigns that set the record straight about where Europe stands today and about the benefits of diplomacy, collective security, and open society.”

The Kremlin has said it would not meddle in the November US election and dismissed US allegations that it orchestrated campaigns to sway the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.

Poland’s paper said Russian state media and online accounts tied to the Kremlin were spreading and amplifying misleading content about US immigration and border security, misstating the impact of immigration, highlighting stories about crimes committed by immigrants, and warning of dire consequences if the US does not crack down at its border with Mexico.

“We should expect much more is to come, as eroding support for Ukraine remains Russia’s top priority. We need to remind the American public, especially the younger generation of the deliverables our decades-long partnership has brought to the US economy,” the paper said.

Poland has said it has been the target of numerous Russian attempts at destabilization and election interference because of its role in supplying military aid to its neighbor Ukraine, allegations Russia has dismissed.

“We should raise awareness among the American public about the size of European aid to Ukraine and how that effort helps save Ukrainian lives,” the Polish paper said in reference to claims by US presidential candidate Donald Trump that European aid to Ukraine was much smaller than that of the US

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU has provided 107 billion euros ($116.38 billion) to Ukraine and has agreed on a further 50 billion euros for the next four years.

The US Council on Foreign Relations estimates US support for Ukraine at $107 billion.

