A Moscow court has sentenced a student to 10 days in jail after he renamed his WiFi network with a pro-Kyiv slogan during the military offensive in Ukraine, the Ria-Novosti news agency reported on Saturday.

The student at Moscow State University replaced the name of the network from his wifi router with Slava Ukraini ("Glory to Ukraine"), the rallying cry of Ukraine forces.

The court found him guilty of a "public demonstration of Nazi symbolics... or symbols of extremist organizations," Ria-Novosti said.

It added that a police officer had reported the network name to authorities.

Since the Russian offensive was launched in February 2022, officials have issued thousands of prison terms or fines against people publicly criticizing the action or showing support for Ukrainian forces.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
By Kyiv Post
6 hours ago
Bridge Collapses in Russia’s Smolensk Region, 1 Reported Dead Russia
Bridge Collapses in Russia’s Smolensk Region, 1 Reported Dead
By Kyiv Post
9 hours ago
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
By AFP
10 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 4 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

....and there folks is another reason why putin's NAZI regime has no place in a modern world.

Why any candidate flattering putin, spreading messages of disunity and hate and aspiring for similar powers, would be eligible democratic leadership is beyond me.

Good luck democracy protecting American's in your next election.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Russia Strikes Blow Against Ukrainian Air Defense – But Was It Patriot or S-300?
Next » Poland’s Foreign Minister to Pope: How About Putin’s Courage to Withdraw Army from Ukraine?