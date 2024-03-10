Poland’s Foreign Minister responded on X/Twitter to Pope Francis’ statement that it should have the “courage of the white flag” and negotiate with the Kremlin, remarks that infuriated many Ukrainians, saying perhaps the Pontiff should encourage Putin to have the “courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine.”
Radosław Sikorski, the Polish Foreign Minister responded to the Pope’s words, that some say assume Ukraine is losing, by saying that the onus for ending the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine lies with Putin:
“How about, for balance, encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine? Peace would immediately ensue without the need for negotiations,” Sikorski wrote in his post.
How about, for balance, encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine?— Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) March 10, 2024
Peace would immediately ensue without the need for negotiations. https://t.co/gWNYSUt79u
In a Kyiv Post article, AFP wrote: “Pope Francis has urged parties in the Ukraine war to ‘have the courage to negotiate,’ and do so ‘before things get worse,’ in an interview broadcast Saturday by Swiss television [public broadcaster RTS].”
The Pope added in his remarks: “Negotiations are never a surrender. It is the courage not to carry a country to suicide,” referring to war in general, including Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the current situation between Hamas and Israel.
In his interview with RTS, the Pope also compared Russia’s invasion with the Middle East conflict, saying: “War is made by two, not one. The irresponsible ones are these two who wage war,” with specific reference to Hamas and Israel.
GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region
The Vatican’s director of communications, Matteo Bruni, later issued a statement seeking to clarify the Pope’s words, after widespread public outcry.
Bruni said Francis had used the term white flag “to indicate a cessation of hostilities, a truce reached with the courage of negotiation,” in a statement published by Vatican News.
He repeated the pontiff’s call for a “diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace” in what Francis calls the “martyred” Ukraine.
Business Insider noted in its report on Pope Francis’ statement that, “the pontiff has been consistently criticized for his ambiguous remarks toward Russia’s invasion.”
They recalled that “in August 2022, the pope strained relations with Kyiv after referring to the death of Russian ultra-nationalist Darya Dugina as an innocent victim of war,” when she was killed by a car bomb near Moscow.
“Dugina actively supported her father’s ideology” promoting a renewed Russian Empire. She had also “appeared on Russian state TV promoting Russia’s actions in Ukraine,” Business Insider continued.
“At the time, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Francis' words were ‘unfair’ and had ‘broken Ukraine’s heart’”
In separate posts by Ukrainska Pravda and Business Insider, reports mentioned that Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs also responded to the Pope saying, “You can't capitulate to evil, you have to fight it and defeat it, so that evil raises the white flag and capitulates.”
AFP-contributed content is included in this article with their permission.
Comments (6)
Anyone who blesses bombs, abuses children and carries out crusades in God's name...(... question to the side: ... who is "this God who doesn't care about all the suffering in the world?") - should avoid it - leads to other advice to share !
The church is obviously only good for collecting money and accumulating wealth...!
Wer Bomben segnet, Kinder mißbraucht und Kreuzüge in Gottes Namen ...(... Frage an Rande: ... wer ist "dieser Gott, dem alles Leid auf der Welt EGAL ist ?") führt - sollte es vermeiden - anderen Ratschläge zu erteilen !
Die Kirche ist anscheinend nur zum Geld sammeln und Reichtümer anhäufen gut ... !
The biggest enemy of the Catholic Church has spoken...
"War is made by two, not one."
What???
So when a nation invades another state, that is physically no threat to it, then the defender is as guilty as the attacker?? So Denmark was as much at fault as the Germans when the Nazis invaded?? The Popes "peacemaking" logic sounds as faulty as you can possibly get.
What fantasy world is he living in?
Hmmm then again this is the same church that was just as careful to not upset Hitler as they are now avoiding doing with Putin 😞
@Sven, why did we invade Iraq and Afghanistan, boy? They were no threat. WMDs were a lie. Spare me the "we're the good guys lie, boy"
@Lance, Did we try to make either country a USA territory? Was Saddam an elected leader? How about it Putinbot?
Ruzzia is one big lie, run by a murderous fool who pays scum like you to comment. Too bad ur so effing dumb, you might lose job and become meat wave. Putin kills his own people and you comment like with this "we" bullshit, pretending like ur American. Go eff yourself.
@Putinbot Destroyer, we’ll if it isn’t the cock sucking Putinbot mofo. Name the time and place you pile of shit. Anytime motherfucker.
@Lance, ooooh crybaby response from Putinbot troll. You guys always with the gay imagery and no real response to your shit post being destroyed. Enjoy the potatoes and pray Putin doesn't send you to the front. Bye bye baby. Your time is now, your place is in Putin's toilet.
@Lance, why would I want to go to jail for effing your punk ass up. Besides, I wouldn't travel to the slum you inhabit as I prefer outdoor plumbing, and we know you are all talk anyway. Tell us where you are at, so SBU can take care of my light work. Destroying you is too easy, fool. And no, I will keep destroying you verbally, while you masturbate to Putin on horseback. LOLOLOLOL.
@Lance, only a coward would pretend to be American and take rubles while his people are murdered. Stand up against Putin, you weak ass, pathetic slave.
The Pope said something really stupid and God I do not believe would agree with a surrender to evil.
Now thats the right response to the popes ill conceived inferred message of support for a putin victory.
Absolutely Russian needs to withdraw fro Ukraine's legal boundaries for their to be a lasting peace. That followed by Ukraine's immediate assention into both the EU and NATO.
I'm proud of the Polish leadership & their electorate for continuing to stand by Ukraine in its existential fight against their shared enemy. Thanks as well for addressing the MRGA promoted "hooliganism" of current shared border disruption, and for working on a EU wide plan fair to farmers and truckers of both nations.