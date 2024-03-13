Ukraine said Wednesday it hoped to receive the first batch of artillery shells promised by the Czech Republic soon, as its troops face critical shortages of ammunition on the battlefield.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said last week his country had raised funds to buy 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine, lower than the 800,000 initially suggested by the Czech president.

"According to the preliminary signals we have received ... the first part of the shells will be delivered in the foreseeable future," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"This will not take many months, but the Czech initiative is designed to be implemented throughout the year," he said, adding that frontline troops would feel the effect soon.

He was speaking at a press conference with Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi.

Advertisement

Ukraine has faced a myriad of shortages in the past few months, from artillery to air defences, in part because a $60 billion aid package remains held up in the US Congress.

It ceded the town of Marinka to Russian forces in December and last month withdrew from the major industrial hub of Avdiivka amid a lack of supplies.