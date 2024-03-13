Ukraine said Wednesday it hoped to receive the first batch of artillery shells promised by the Czech Republic soon, as its troops face critical shortages of ammunition on the battlefield.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said last week his country had raised funds to buy 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine, lower than the 800,000 initially suggested by the Czech president.

"According to the preliminary signals we have received ... the first part of the shells will be delivered in the foreseeable future," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"This will not take many months, but the Czech initiative is designed to be implemented throughout the year," he said, adding that frontline troops would feel the effect soon.

He was speaking at a press conference with Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi.

Advertisement

Ukraine has faced a myriad of shortages in the past few months, from artillery to air defences, in part because a $60 billion aid package remains held up in the US Congress.

It ceded the town of Marinka to Russian forces in December and last month withdrew from the major industrial hub of Avdiivka amid a lack of supplies.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
By Kyiv Post
6 hours ago
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
By AFP
10 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (3)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Ukraine
Ukraine Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

this xiginpig from chinaxi has said that arms and ammunition on the way to Ukraine needs to be seized
BE WARNED
every ship with ammo and arms for Ukraine has to be escorted by a Western frigat
DONT BE STUPID AND NAIVE WESTERN GOVERNMENTS

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Can the Ukrainian forces please be sent more and better long range missiles in the interim? Taking out more remote russian weapons stockpiles and logistics depots will also diminish russia's frontline aggression.

Also NATO, how about finally (....long, long morally overdue) being useful and instigating a no fly zone; at least away from the front lines to protect Ukraine's civilians? That frees up their forces for front line efforts.

Frankly many allies electorate have had it with constant NATO expenditures on simulated war games / pontificating / photo-op events, when there is a real war occurring in an allied democracy's, which has asked for our help, and the principle defence institute we pay towards supporting does next to nothing to physically help! Instead they leave it to their non putin aligned members to take that risk independently. That is wrong.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
peter
peter Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Meaning 1 Mio Shells is far away for Ukraine. The Czech have to f d Countries with that Type of Shells. To collect money is relative easy. Lets wait till July if they will be delievered. Starting August the US election are in full swing no time for Ukraine

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous HUR Confirms Massive Drone Attack Damaged A-50U Aircraft at Taganrog Aviation Plant
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: March 13, 2024