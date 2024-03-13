Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) sources have confirmed to Kyiv Post that Ukrainian drones that attacked a Russian aviation plant in Taganrog, Russia, on the night of March 9 succeeded in damaging at least one Beriev A-50U AEW&C (airborne early warning and control) aircraft.

At the time, Russia claimed it had prevented a massive drone attack on the city of Taganrog, in the Rostov region.

Local residents had reported seeing a large number of drones in the skies over the city that night, saying the attack lasted for about an hour and a half. Some claim to have heard as many as 10 explosions.

Taganrog civil and military authorities claied that the attack was repelled by Russian air defense and admitted that only one emergency response worker who participated in the aftermath was slightly injured.

Advertisement

Social media reported that the target had been the Beriev Aviation Plant, which is involved in the production and repair of various military transport aircraft. These include the Il-76, A-50, Il-78 models, and previously, strategic bombers like Tu-95 and Tu-142.

The UK’s defense intelligence agency reported that the Taganrog plant is used to produce, modernize, maintain and repair the Russian Aerospace Forces’ prized A-50 AEW&C aircraft a claim that was also supported by Russian military bloggers.