Following reports of multiple explosions in occupied Sevastopol on Saturday evening, an open-source intelligence (OSINT) group said the area being struck likely housed the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) communications center. At around 10:00 p.m., reports of multiple explosions in occupied Crimea began surfacing on social media, where Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne said there were at least 10 explosions, citing locals.

At around midnight, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk confirmed the attack on Telegram and thanked the “pilots and sailors” for the successful attack. OSINTtechnical, an OSINT reporter, then said “at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles just slammed into a major Russian Black Sea Fleet communications center” on social media. According to OSINTtechnical, the area being struck was geolocated, and numerous satellite communications (SATCOM) could be seen scattered around the area, suggesting the area was used as a communications center. Advertisement “The site is absolutely festooned with SATCOM antennas. Wikimapia lists it as the "Information and Computing Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (Sevastopol) Location 44.584605, 33.509971,” OSINTtechnical posted.

