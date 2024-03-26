Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accompanied by Ukrainian Muslim servicemen, leaders of the Mejlis [highest executive-representative body] of the Crimean Tatar people, and Muslim community representatives, participated in an iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal during the holy month of Ramadan.
Held at the Religious Administration of Muslims of Crimea, the iftar continued a tradition initiated by Zelensky in 2023, aiming to foster unity amid challenging times, particularly amidst ongoing war.
The iftar was organized by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Religious Administration of Muslims of Crimea together with the Crimean Tatar community of Kyiv.
Expressing gratitude to attendees, including those defending Ukraine, the President honored Muslim warriors within Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces, bestowing awards for their valor and commitment to the country’s sovereignty.
Zelensky also recognized efforts to aid citizens in occupied territories and stressed the importance of global cooperation in repatriating those affected by the war.
The event saw participation from various dignitaries, including Mustafa Dzhemilev, leader of the Crimean Tatar people, who praised the commitment of Muslim soldiers to their homeland and called for solidarity in the face of adversity.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, himself of Crimean Tatar origin, highlighted the significant role Muslim servicemen play in safeguarding Ukraine’s future, especially during Ramadan, which many are spending on the front lines.
The iftar featured recitations of prayers and exhibitions showcasing historical Qurans and portraits of Muslim soldiers, emphasizing their contributions to Ukraine’s defense.
Comments ( 1)
Frankly the Ukrainian government has played one of the best chess games I have ever witnessed. For more than 2 years, with 1/3 the players and 1/10 the weapons they continue to thwart the criminal aggressor russia, in its evil goal to crush their nation.
This is what unity behind a just cause brings. A united nation can be a huge force of good. It generates synergy towards benevolent purpose. A phenomenon where 1+1+1 becomes 7 in impact.
The timing is excellent in unifying non-radicalized muslim's behind Ukraine's just cause. They know of putins past nefarious use of false flag events to expand his 'rashist' oppression. The number of brilliant moves Ukraine has made in this war, is way beyond what is possible for any singular leader. It does reflect though, the humility and wisdom of a leader that inspires the strengths and contributions of all those around them.
In russia their is no unity. A narcissist leader never builds unity. They weaken their nations. Russian's fight with no moral purpose. They fight for personal greed or in fear of retribution by their vengeful tyrant leader.
Its morally pretty easy to support a Ukrainian victory regardless of one's ethnic background. If ever one was to align behind a just cause, this is it.