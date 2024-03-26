Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accompanied by Ukrainian Muslim servicemen, leaders of the Mejlis [highest executive-representative body] of the Crimean Tatar people, and Muslim community representatives, participated in an iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal during the holy month of Ramadan.

Held at the Religious Administration of Muslims of Crimea, the iftar continued a tradition initiated by Zelensky in 2023, aiming to foster unity amid challenging times, particularly amidst ongoing war.

The iftar was organized by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Religious Administration of Muslims of Crimea together with the Crimean Tatar community of Kyiv.

Expressing gratitude to attendees, including those defending Ukraine, the President honored Muslim warriors within Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces, bestowing awards for their valor and commitment to the country’s sovereignty.

Zelensky also recognized efforts to aid citizens in occupied territories and stressed the importance of global cooperation in repatriating those affected by the war.

The event saw participation from various dignitaries, including Mustafa Dzhemilev, leader of the Crimean Tatar people, who praised the commitment of Muslim soldiers to their homeland and called for solidarity in the face of adversity.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, himself of Crimean Tatar origin, highlighted the significant role Muslim servicemen play in safeguarding Ukraine’s future, especially during Ramadan, which many are spending on the front lines.

The iftar featured recitations of prayers and exhibitions showcasing historical Qurans and portraits of Muslim soldiers, emphasizing their contributions to Ukraine’s defense.