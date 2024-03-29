Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) has carried out searches as part of an investigation with other European security services into alleged Russian espionage, it said on Thursday (28 March).

A hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion, Poland says it has become a major target of Russian spies. It accuses Moscow and its ally Belarus of trying to destabilise it.

“Actions aimed at organising pro-Russian initiatives and media campaigns in EU countries have been documented,” ABW said in a statement, mentioning the website voice-of-europe.eu that it says published pro-Russian material.

Searches were made in Warsaw and Tychy in western Poland on Tuesday, it said, without giving more specific details.

The operation was coordinated with other countries, in particular with partners from the Czech Republic, it said.

“We have uncovered a pro-Russian network that was developing an operation to spread Russian influence and undermine security across Europe,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote on social media platform X.