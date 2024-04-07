- The average daily number of Russian losses (killed and wounded) in Ukraine reduced by 74 per day throughout March 2024, to 913 per day.
- The decrease in losses corresponds with fewer reported attacks over the past month. The reduction in Russian offensive operations highly likely reflects a series of factors: a period of rest and refit following the capture of Avdiivka, and intent to reduce death notifications during the Russian election.
- Since the February 2022 invasion, Russian forces have sustained 658 losses a day on average. Each year has seen a rise in the daily average loss rate from 400 in 2022, to 693 in 2023, to 913 through the first quarter of 2024.The increase reflects Russia's ongoing reliance on mass to sustain pressure on Ukrainian frontlines.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 07 April 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 7, 2024
These “Russian” losses come mainly from poor non European parts of Russian territory.
They do not create the same pressure as losses from “white” and “privileged ” parts of Russia. More casualties in the Air Force, and units staffed by people from Moscow or Leningrad would have more effect on Russia.
Therefore Ukraine should seek out these people in the battlefields.