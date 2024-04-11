At least four people were killed and five wounded in the Russian ballistic strike on Mykolaiv on Thursday, April 11, as reported via Telegram by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

“The enemy continues its pinpoint ballistic strikes on the south of Ukraine. It sneakily hit Mykolaiv in the middle of the day,” the message said.

Initially, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim, reported that, according to preliminary information, two people died and four were injured as a result of the attack in the city.

However, the Southern Defense Forces later clarified the information, stating: “According to preliminary information, four civilians were killed, five were injured.”

The attack also resulted in damage to residential buildings, cars in the private sector, and industrial facilities. The circumstances are currently being investigated.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Oleksandr Sienkevych, later reported that all those who died as a result of the shelling were civilians “who at that moment happened to be at the site of the hit.”

According to him, five people were injured, including one teenage girl who did not need hospitalization; her parents took her.

“Among the other injured, three men are in moderate condition, while one more is in the operating room in serious condition. The woman was taken to the trauma center,” Sienkevych reported.

An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv on the afternoon of April 11, prompting an air alert in the region due to the missile threat.

On Wednesday, April 10, Russian drones attacked the Mykolaiv region, targeting an energy facility that resulted in a fire. Emergency power outages were introduced by power engineers.

Additionally, the downing of the Shahed drone caused a fire at a recreational facility, which was promptly extinguished.

Russian forces launched yet another mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Thursday morning, firing missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhals, from more than nine strategic bombers, targeting critical infrastructures in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kharkiv regions.

As a result of the attack, the Trypillya Thermal Power Plant (TPP) was destroyed in the Kyiv region.