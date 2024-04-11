Ukraine’s legislature passed a much-anticipated bill on mobilization and post-service release of military personnel but excluded the 36-month demobilization provision of the draft law, according to the Holos (Voice) political party.

The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, approved in the second reading the bill on mobilization No. 10449, with 283 deputies voting in favor.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a Holos parliamentarian, announced that the parliament considered 31 amendments from the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence. Additionally, an amendment removing the demobilization provision was passed.

As per Verkhovna Rada regulations and the Constitution, the document requires the speaker's signature before being submitted to the president for approval. The law will then come into effect a month after its signing.

Advertisement

The bill introduces a basic military service period of 5 months in peacetime and 3 months during wartime. Ukrainians under 24 years old can choose the year and duration of their basic service.

Basic military training will become part of education in educational institutions starting in 2025, available in universities of all ownership forms.

Updating personal data at Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRC) can now be done online through personal accounts or the Administrative Services Center. Those on military registration can voluntarily create an electronic account as a conscript or reservist.

Other Topics of Interest WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Eliminate Nine Russian Soldiers with FPV Drones During the operation, SSO fighters also wounded four Russian servicemen and damaged two infantry fighting vehicles and an armored personnel carrier.

Individuals with limited fitness will need to revisit the Military Medical Commission.

Under current Ukrainian legislation, individuals with disabilities are categorized into three groups, with the most severe disabilities falling under groups one and two. The adopted bill stipulates that individuals who were classified with II - III group disabilities after Feb. 24, 2022 (excluding servicemen), must undergo a second medical examination to assess their fitness for service.

The bill outlines compensations for military servicemen, including 50 percent compensation for the first installment of a mortgage-secured loan.

Advertisement

Abroad, citizens must update personal data with the TRC within 60 days, possibly via email, phone, or electronic cabinet.

Military service evaders will face restrictions on driving rights.

The bill mandates carrying a military registration document, to be presented upon request by TRC representatives, police officers, or the State Border Service. Citizens aged 18 to 60 registered (or deregistered) must carry this document during mobilization.

During the document inspection, authorized representatives of the TRC or police officers will use technical devices to take photos and videos of presenting and checking documents.

Exclusion of Demobilization

An amendment No. 227 removing the provision for military demobilization after 36 months of service received support from 227 People's Deputies. 21 voted “against,” 15 abstained, and 82 did not vote.

The Parliamentary Committee initially removed the provision on demobilization of national security. This decision reportedly followed the insistence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

Military members who have served since 2022 have been awaiting this provision, noted State Border Service officer Maksym Nesmyanov.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Defense said that a separate bill would address military demobilization. In contrast, the provisions may be passed in a separate bill, and military personnel interviewed by the Kyiv Post distrust such an initiative.

However, the bill mandates demobilization for people with disabilities who express a desire to leave service and for those released from captivity who do not wish to continue serving.

Some military personnel expressed concerns about the lack of criminal liability for mobilization evasion in the current bill, which only includes administrative penalties.