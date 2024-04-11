Russian forces launched yet another mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Thursday morning, April 11, firing missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhals, from more than nine strategic bombers, targeting critical infrastructures in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kharkiv regions.

Russia has recently stepped up its aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure.

As a result of the attack, the Trypillya Thermal Power Plant (TPP) was completely destroyed in the Kyiv region,

Andriy Gota, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Centrenergo", confirmed that all employees who were on shift during the shelling remained unharmed.

However, rocket strikes caused a large-scale fire to erupt in the turbine shop. The company is currently taking active measures to extinguish the fire.

Earlier, in early March of this year, the Zmiyivska TPP in the Kharkiv region was also completely destroyed. Additionally, in July 2022, Russian troops occupied the Uglegorska TPP in the Donetsk region.

These events have resulted in PJSC Centrenergo losing all electricity generation capacity.