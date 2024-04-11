"European Parliament Blocks EU Council Budget Until Ukraine Gets its Patriots"??

The European Parliament met in Brussels on Thursday, April 11 with a vote on approving the EU Council’s budget on the agenda. However, after an intervention by former Belgian Prime Minister now a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Guy Verhofstadt it was decided to block approval of the budget.
With a vote taken and 515 MEPs for and only 62 against Verhofstadt’s motion to refuse to discharge the EU Council's budget until European leaders agree to support Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems was adopted.
As an analysis of overnight attacks on April 10-11 shows, Russia is ruthlessly exploiting Kyiv’s critical shortage of Patriot air interceptor missiles. Its ballistic and “hypersonic” missiles got through to targets Thursday mostly unscathed, damaging power plants across Ukraine.
Verhofstadt, a well-known and vociferous advocate for Ukraine, told parliament: “What I find scandalous is that Europe, which is opening the door for Ukraine, and the European Council are not even capable in such an urgency to decide to send a number of anti-missile systems to Ukraine.”
He posted parts of his speech on his X / Twitter channel.
Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Region Completely Destroyed Following Russia's Missile Attack
Andrius Kubilius, a Lithuanian MEP, also writing on X / Twitter said: “Just now: The European Parliament has suspended the decision on financing the EU Council for failing to deliver Patriot systems to Ukraine.”
Since early spring Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure with growing success as Kyiv’s growing shortage of air defenses – first announced in January – was increasingly becoming apparent.
For months Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government ministers have been urging partners and allies to provide Ukraine with more air defenses with the US-made Patriot systems being favorite as one of the few systems capable of intercepting ballistic and other high-speed missiles.
On April 6 Zelensky said that to fully protect Ukraine from Russian missile attacks 25 Patriot systems each consisting of 6-8 missile batteries without revealing how many were currently held.
On Wednesday, April 10, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba said that he and his team had identified 100 Patriot systems being held worldwide. He said that some neighboring countries were using more than one complete system to guard a single airport. This was a follow-up to similar comments he had made while attending NATO’s 75th anniversary celebrations on April 3.
Kuleba further said that Kyiv had identified four countries in Europe and Asia that have Patriots that could be immediately transferred to Ukraine without jeopardizing the users' own security needs. He said that initially Ukraine could get by with just an additional seven systems which would at least enable Ukraine's largest cities and key battlefield areas to be defended.
Time will tell whether or not the actions taken by Verhofstadt and the other MEPs will help clear the way for the additional air defense systems Kyiv is crying out for.
Meanwhile, in the United States on Wednesday, President Joe Biden urged the US House of Representatives to pass a proposed $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, AFP reported. The funds had already passed the Senate but have been stalled in the House for months, as Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to call for a vote.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Washington pleading for assistance on behalf of Ukraine, even making his case directly to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who continues to hold sway, particularly over the far-right Republicans that are the most skeptical about Ukraine aid. However, Cameron failed to meet with Johnson, with Uk government sources citing scheduling issues.
The Telegraph reported that Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan also snubbed Cameron due to scheduling issues. Cameron did however meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Comments (7)
Well done Mr. Verhofstadt. The European Parliament needs shaking up like that and the council more so. Lets hope it produces some action.
the USA is experiencing a COUP these days. An unelected person controls the government, this person also aligns himself with Putin. Nothing will happen without his approval.
America is failing today as a functioning nation. moving quickly to a "Failed State".
crazy that an unelected person can take control of the government business in the US today!
@WHAT PART OF SUCH A SIMPLE QUID PRO QUO DO MRGA IDIOTS NOT UNDERSTAND?
Sorry MRGA troll 'jack, but we've already been through this...like about 20 times.
The Senate republicans got the border security fixes they requested from the Democrat government in exchange for approving the Ukraine (and Israeli and Taiwan) aid Biden requested. However as per putins' desire, putinrump commanded his MRGA minions in the House not to approve anything concerning the border as he did not want the problem fixed during the Biden admin. Seems it was not such a big problem for the GOP after all. putinrump said it could wait for 10 months for him to get re-elected (lord forbid).
putinrump was lying of course. He is a congenital lier (and USA insurrectionist fomenter). There is nothing that can be offered the MRGA party that will stop their attempts to prevent Ukraine AID. MRGA reps like putinrump and MGT say this directly; others leading the RNC now call Ukraine one of their 3 enemies (China and Iran being the other two). They decided russia was not their enemy and left it off their list. putinrump actually states in public "not a penny" for Ukraine and most recently tells them to surrender their russian invaded territories.
Thats how despicable the MRGA cult you worship is. The stupidity of you trolls showing up here still promoting putinrump is of epic proportions.
ENEMY OF UKRAINE=putin=MRGA=putinrump=MAGA=troll 'jack'=ENEMY OF UKRAINE.
"European Parliament Blocks EU Council Budget Until Ukraine Gets its Patriots"??
A similar headline regarding the $61 billion in Ukraine aid held up in Congress could read:
"Republicans Blocks Aid to Ukraine Until Joe BRIBEn Seals the Southern US Border"
Why is that so difficult for you idiots to not comprehend. It is Joe BRIBEn who is delaying Ukraine receiving the $61 billion in additional military aid.
yes, give me more words! here in the West we are really pussies
Het wordt tijd dat Johnson en zijn aanhang worden omgelegd.
@D.G, You are a dumb fuck. In Dutch: Je bent een stomme klootzak.
@D.G Je bent een stomme klootzak., While D.G is correct that that would be the fastest way to end putin's invasion, unlike the thug putin regime, the Biden administration will hopefully find a legal means to getting rid of the MRGA traitors infesting USA politics (and put putinrump in jail for life)
I think the USA people are past their frustration & embarrassment threshold now, and enough old school republicans will turn on their MRGA controlled party, and side with the mainstream democrats to get Ukraine aid passed in the House.
Crossing my fingers they move more quickly though to stop the MRGA's stalling, as its costing Ukrainian lives each day.
Thank you Belgium and Lithuania for using leverage and muscular diplomacy to get Patriot systems transferred from peaceful Western Europe to war-torn Ukraine.
The Democrats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives need to follow that lead. Tie long-term (five years) Ukrainian military aid to the 2024 U.S. Farm Bill. U.S. farmers have two vulnerable spots - They absolutely depend on government subsidies to function and keep the family farm alive, and the other is that 85 percent of them are Trump supporters, with only 12 percent supporting Biden.
That puts the Democrats in a position to threaten the livelihoods and generational wealth of almost exclusively Trump supporters. Their choice will be to either support Ukraine aid or your family business will be bankrupt in three years or less.
Since the Republicans have capitulated to Trump and Putin, selling the Kremlin narrative on the floor of the U.S. Congress, this Ukraine supporter has no sympathy for the G.O.P.'s constituency in America. It would be very satisfying to make them choose - Ukraine or your family starves.
@Coach John, Great idea. Very strategic. It has felt like a one sided era of appeasement for the MRGA hoodlums.
Time to play hardball back against their base until they finally see how important a russian loss in Ukraine is to all democracy's well being.
Your knowledge of US politics and reasoned approach makes you a true asset here Coach!
@John, What is even more ironic is that these farmers who so heavily support Trump and live in the rural American Congressional districts that flood Washington D.C. with MAGA Republicans also heavily depend on migrant labor to plant and harvest their crops - the same migrants their elected officials have been feverishly working to stop coming into America. These folks keep stepping on rakes and bopping their noses without thinking what is best for themselves and their family businesses.
@Dumb Fuck Coach John, & @ Dumb Fuck John the Loon from Canada, you are both psychotic idiots. Tie Ukraine funding to the farm bill? What a fucking moron.
@DUMB troll Jack bUMB FUCKing putinsrump - TWO PEe IN THE withered POD,
Sometimes the truth can be hilarious. I'd liked the Coach's analogy of the MAGA supporting farmers stepping on the own rake and bobbing their own noses.
The quality of education must have really dropped in the USA for them to be so gullible as to support lying putinrump who in turn drives up their costs by restricting the honest cheap, farm visa'd labour they badly need. Maybe the evangelics that also bought into putinrumps abortion lies will help the farmers plant and harvest their crops. Might be a fun outing of them....get some chain gang gospel hymns going....a bit of hard labour is always good for one's soul.
What we have learnt decisively though is that none of putinrumps supporters respond to reason, logic, humanity, kindness, desperate pleading from persecuted allies, compassion, empathy or legality. They don't respond to Ukrainian children being kidnapped nor their families being blown up by russian invaders. They don't respond to biblical teachings. Just a big ole brainwashed self serving cult.
I think Coach John's plan is brilliant .....it hits what putinrumps cult cares the most about...MONEY. So if they won't support policies that defend the nation under attack by the USA's most aggressive enemy, then they should not be asking for US aid. BRILLIANT. GENIUS. WONDERFUL FAIR!