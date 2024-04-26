TALKING SUBSTANCE: Crossfire: Russia and the Shadow of World War

In the new episode of Talking Substance, host Alina Hrytsenko discusses current developments in the Russo-Ukrainian war with our guest, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Glen Grant, an ex-British Army officer, who worked as an advisor to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, as a member of its Reform Office, and in General Staff reform committees and working groups. He is currently a defense analyst at the Baltic Security Foundation.

The discussants analyze the latest actions of the Ukrainian and Russian leadership, identifying problematic issues and reflecting on the potential direction of the war. What's going to happen next? Is Europe moving towards a full-scale war with Russia? Will Moscow use nuclear weapons? This and more in our latest episode.