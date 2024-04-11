A memoir written by the late Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny will be published posthumously in the autumn, his wife Yuliya Navalnya and allies announced on Thursday.

The publisher Penguin Random Houses announced on X / Twitter that it will publish Alexei Navalny’s memoir, PATRIOT, on Oct. 22, 2024. It said: “Begun shortly after his poisoning, this is the full story of Navalny’s life and a rousing call to continue the work for which he sacrificed his life.”

It is anticipated that the book will be published simultaneously in the US and UK.

Writing about the autobiography on Telegram and X / Twitter Navalnaya wrote: “Through its pages, readers will come to know a man I deeply loved – a man of deep integrity and unwavering courage. Telling his story not only honors his memory but will inspire others to stand up for what is right and never lose sight of the values ​​that truly matter.”

Navalnaya told the New York Times: “This book is a testament not only to Alexei’s life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship – a fight he gave everything for, including his life.”

She said the book had already been translated into 11 languages, including Russian, with pre-orders available as this week. Team Navalny said in an official statement on Telegram that the initial print run would be of 500,000 copies.

The 47-year-old was Russia's most prominent opposition leader who had earned a huge following with his criticism of corruption in Vladimir Putin's Russia. He died at an Arctic penal colony in the Yamalo-Nenets region in northern Siberia on Feb. 16 while serving a 19-year sentence on politically motivated “extremism” charges.

Navalny began writing his memoir while convalescing in Germany after surviving an August 2020 attempt on his life using the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, while on a trip to the Russian city of Tomsk where he had been carrying out an anti-corruption investigation, as well as meeting local candidates and volunteers.