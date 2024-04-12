“As I said weeks ago (and almost no one believed me): Ukraine ran out of Patriot and Iris-T missiles. Also, most other stocks of air defense means are depleted or destroyed,” the journalist wrote on the social network X on Thursday, April 11.

Bild journalist Julian Röpke said that Ukraine’s run out of missiles for the Patriot and Iris-T air defense systems.

As I said weeks ago (and almost no one believed me): Ukraine ran out of Patriot and Iris-T missiles. Also, most other stocks of air defense means are depleted or destroyed. This, while we have hundreds of systems and thousands of missiles in our depots. No words. Just anger. pic.twitter.com/KyzteWpq1j

Röpke said that Western countries now have hundreds of systems and thousands of the defensive missiles that Ukraine is currently desperate for in warehouses.

“No words. Just anger,” he added.

Later, the journalist published a post with the trajectory of the Russian missiles that attacked Ukraine the night before last.

“Take a look at the missiles’ path. Kyiv's airspace is a free pass for them now. We really messed up…” he wrote.

However, the journalist later added that: he would rather not say that “Ukraine has ZERO Patriot PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles”

He alleges that a source told him the exact current number two weeks ago.

“ I won't reveal it, of course. But the number was so small, it must be close to nothing now,” Röpke said.