Bild journalist Julian Röpke said that Ukraine’s run out of missiles for the Patriot and Iris-T air defense systems.

“As I said weeks ago (and almost no one believed me): Ukraine ran out of Patriot and Iris-T missiles. Also, most other stocks of air defense means are depleted or destroyed,” the journalist wrote on the social network X on Thursday, April 11.

Röpke said that Western countries now have hundreds of systems and thousands of the defensive missiles that Ukraine is currently desperate for in warehouses.

“No words. Just anger,” he added.

Later, the journalist published a post with the trajectory of the Russian missiles that attacked Ukraine the night before last.

“Take a look at the missiles’ path. Kyiv's airspace is a free pass for them now. We really messed up…” he wrote.

However, the journalist later added that: he would rather not say that “Ukraine has ZERO Patriot PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles”

He alleges that a source told him the exact current number two weeks ago.

“ I won't reveal it, of course. But the number was so small, it must be close to nothing now,” Röpke said.

Ukrainian Air Force response to BILD journalist's statements

Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash agreed that Ukraine needs more Patriot missiles.

“First of all, we have to understand that Ukraine does not produce these systems and ammunition for them on its own. Therefore, of course, we need more missiles,” Yevlash said.

‘The Scale of Destruction Is Terrifying’ – Ukraine at War Update for April 12
Other Topics of Interest

‘The Scale of Destruction Is Terrifying’ – Ukraine at War Update for April 12

Largest electric power plant in Ukraine, Kyiv region's Trypillia, destroyed; In Lithuania, Zelensky calls again for air defenses; Greece might offer more F-16 fighter jets.

Yevlash said however that Ukrainians should not panic, as partner countries are aware of how many missiles Ukraine has, how many more are needed, and will come to Ukraine’s aid.

Sasha
Sasha Guest 5 hours ago
The more time passes, the more evident it is that Ukraine is not important for European security. so for two years the European political power has been making fun of its citizens and even more so of Ukraine. this means that Ukraine cannot trust anyone.

D.G
D.G Guest 1 hour ago
@Sasha, Onzin verhaal! Trol.

Terry
Terry Guest 6 hours ago
I agree with both DG and Mark. With Trump and Johnson, you Europeans are now the leaders of the free world and the arsenal for democracy.

D.G
D.G Guest 6 hours ago
We hebben het niet verprutst, de VS heeft het verprutst!

Mark
Mark Guest 9 hours ago
Trump and Johnson must be ecstatic and probably celebrating with vodka.

