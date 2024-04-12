Bild journalist Julian Röpke said that Ukraine’s run out of missiles for the Patriot and Iris-T air defense systems.
“As I said weeks ago (and almost no one believed me): Ukraine ran out of Patriot and Iris-T missiles. Also, most other stocks of air defense means are depleted or destroyed,” the journalist wrote on the social network X on Thursday, April 11.
As I said weeks ago (and almost no one believed me): Ukraine ran out of Patriot and Iris-T missiles. Also, most other stocks of air defense means are depleted or destroyed.— Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) April 11, 2024
This, while we have hundreds of systems and thousands of missiles in our depots. No words. Just anger. pic.twitter.com/KyzteWpq1j
Röpke said that Western countries now have hundreds of systems and thousands of the defensive missiles that Ukraine is currently desperate for in warehouses.
“No words. Just anger,” he added.
Later, the journalist published a post with the trajectory of the Russian missiles that attacked Ukraine the night before last.
“Take a look at the missiles’ path. Kyiv's airspace is a free pass for them now. We really messed up…” he wrote.
However, the journalist later added that: he would rather not say that “Ukraine has ZERO Patriot PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles”
He alleges that a source told him the exact current number two weeks ago.
“ I won't reveal it, of course. But the number was so small, it must be close to nothing now,” Röpke said.
To clarify, I would rather not say, Ukraine has ZERO Patriot PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles.— Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) April 11, 2024
A source told me the alleged exact current number two weeks ago. I won't reveal it, of course. But the number was so small, it must be close to nothing now.
Ukrainian Air Force response to BILD journalist's statements
Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash agreed that Ukraine needs more Patriot missiles.
“First of all, we have to understand that Ukraine does not produce these systems and ammunition for them on its own. Therefore, of course, we need more missiles,” Yevlash said.
‘The Scale of Destruction Is Terrifying’ – Ukraine at War Update for April 12
Yevlash said however that Ukrainians should not panic, as partner countries are aware of how many missiles Ukraine has, how many more are needed, and will come to Ukraine’s aid.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (4)
The more time passes, the more evident it is that Ukraine is not important for European security. so for two years the European political power has been making fun of its citizens and even more so of Ukraine. this means that Ukraine cannot trust anyone.
@Sasha, Onzin verhaal! Trol.
I agree with both DG and Mark. With Trump and Johnson, you Europeans are now the leaders of the free world and the arsenal for democracy.
We hebben het niet verprutst, de VS heeft het verprutst!
Trump and Johnson must be ecstatic and probably celebrating with vodka.