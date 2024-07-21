In the early hours of Sunday, July 21, air defense forces downed all incoming Russian kamikaze drones on their approach to Kyiv.

That’s according to the municipal military administration, Ukrinform reports.

“The latest air raid alert in Kyiv was due to a drone threat. Over the past two weeks, this is at least the fifth consecutive actual attempt by the enemy to attack the capital using drones,” Serhiy Popko, the administration chief, wrote on social media.

“As of this moment, there have been no reports on destruction or casualties in Kyiv. Operational summaries are being updated and verified,” the official said.

Systematic attacks by enemy drones prove that the aggressor is actively seeking an opportunity to strike Kyiv, testing out new tactics and routes, trying to expose Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, Popko added.

“Therefore, Kyiv residents should not forget about the reality of these threats. Do not ignore the air raid alert! Once the alert goes off, always shelter!” Popko added.

As reported, during the drone attack overnight Sunday, air defenses were activated around Ukraine’s capital.

UkrInform
