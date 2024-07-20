Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners have shot down a Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft in the Donetsk region, as reported by the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops via Telegram.

“In the Pokrovsky sector, our Ukrainian servicemen shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was firing at the positions of units of the Defense Forces,” the report said.

For the anti-aircraft warriors of the Marko Bezruchko Brigade, this is another Su-25 attack aircraft destroyed over the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas.

“Thanks to the accuracy, skill and professionalism of our anti-aircraft gunners, today the Russian aviation has decreased by one combat aircraft – a Su-25 attack aircraft,” the press service said.

The Su-25 is a single-seat armored subsonic attack aircraft designed to provide close air support in combat zones during day and night under poor visibility and adverse weather conditions. Targets can include ground and surface objectives, as well as low-altitude, slow-moving air targets.

The report did not specify what type of weapon was used to down the Su-25.

In July, the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported that its soldiers had downed a Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.

