Latest
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
The footage begins with the driver looking into the camera and sticking out his tongue. Later it records the moment the vehicle hits a Ukrainian mine.
Ukrainian Air Force
1 day ago
Yuriy Ihnat also said Russia was deploying fewer Kalibr missiles and was instead mainly using ballistic missiles which are harder to shoot down.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 17, 11:53
His comments echo remarks by President Zelensky, who said on Tuesday that Ukraine “must gain air superiority”to enable “progress on the ground.”
Zelensky
Jan. 1, 13:14
President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska addressed Ukrainians on New Year's on Telegram.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 25, 2023
It brings the total in recent days to five. Russia also claimed to have downed a number of Ukrainian aircraft over the past 24 hours but have yet to provide further evidence.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2023
After a devastating loss earlier this week, Moscow’s forces have launched an operation to find the weapons responsible for taking out three of its most advanced planes.
Zelensky
Dec. 22, 2023
The Dutch government is preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine. That’s enough aircraft to outfit a fighter squadron.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2023
Without disclosing details, the Air Force commander claimed kills on three Su-34s in response to Russia’s overnight “Shahed” attack. The downed jets are platforms for Kh-59 missiles and guided bombs.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2023
In a rare instance of a drone penetrating the capital's air defenses, a Russian-launched Iranian-made Shahed drone hit a residential building, sending two to the hospital.
US
Dec. 10, 2023
The American system will add effectiveness to the fight against Russian missiles and drones. And the US can provide these retired weapons to Ukraine from its large warehouse stockpiles.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
Ukraine doesn’t have that many weapons that can score this kind of kill, and there are signs Kyiv plopped a modern anti-aircraft missile battery somewhere the Russian air force wasn’t expecting.
Aviation
Nov. 26, 2023
Discover how Ukraine continues to use the limited number of Sukhoi Su-24 bombers to strike valuable Russian assets, incorporating the British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles to its great advantage.
Aviation
Nov. 18, 2023
Despite being Russia’s most advanced fighter jet, Su-57s have been mired in technical issues with only up to 10 units in service. They have rarely seen combat since Moscow’s official adoption.
Poland
Nov. 15, 2023
Moscow will not be happy about NATO planning to maintain and repair, in Poland, fighter jets the Ukrainian Air Force wants to use to shoot down as many Russian combat aircraft as possible.
SBU
Nov. 10, 2023
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has detained three suspects for exporting MiG-29 components to Asian buyers, including the “friend-or-foe” radar module that could compromise Ukraine’s air defenses.
F-16
Sep. 29, 2023
The (now Swiss) developer says the US imprisonment of an employee for illegally acquiring F-16 manuals was unconnected with the high-fidelity sim replication of an F-16 down to the control button.