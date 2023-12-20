Latest

Russian Murderer Pardoned and Released – After Only 3 Months Fighting in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 14:10
Russian Murderer Pardoned and Released – After Only 3 Months Fighting in Ukraine
A rapist and murderer from Vladivostok, was pardoned by Putin to participate in his “special military operation,” returned home after 3 months and the victim’s husband was not told.
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post Fact-Check: Debunking a Misleading Video on the Tambov Powder Factory Explosion
Ukraine
Jan. 19, 16:09
Kyiv Post Fact-Check: Debunking a Misleading Video on the Tambov Powder Factory Explosion
A video of the aftermath of explosion at the Russian factory "Avangard" in the city of Gatchyna recorded in 2018 is being distributed as current footage of Tambov gunpowder factory in Kotovsk.
By Julia Struck
TikTok Video Posted by Russian Propagandists Distorts Ukrainian Official's Statement
Propaganda
Jan. 19, 08:14
TikTok Video Posted by Russian Propagandists Distorts Ukrainian Official's Statement
The edited Russian version of the video includes a text overlay claiming that “Danilov called territorial recruitment centers a God's hand.”
By Kyiv Post
Russia Bans Ukrainian in Occupied Territory Schools, Medvedev Posts ‘Genocidal’ Tirade
Telegram
Jan. 18, 14:34
Russia Bans Ukrainian in Occupied Territory Schools, Medvedev Posts ‘Genocidal’ Tirade
Former Russian President Medvedev just warned Ukrainians that if they keep on fighting, they will be wiped out and no longer exist as a nation - so it’s better to join Russia.
By Kyiv Post
GeneralSVR - A Year of Fact, Fiction and Fantasy?
Nuclear weapons
Dec. 20, 2023
GeneralSVR - A Year of Fact, Fiction and Fantasy?
“Viktor Mikhailovich” supposedly a former Kremlin insider publishes his take on what’s happening with President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle on his social media channel.
By Steve Brown
Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks
Russia
Dec. 15, 2023
Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks
On five occasions, Ukrainian defense forces promptly detected the movement of Russian special forces sabotage groups and took military action against them.
By Kyiv Post
New Source of Critical Artillery Ammo for Ukraine Spotted: Turkey or Azerbaijan?
NATO
Dec. 6, 2023
New Source of Critical Artillery Ammo for Ukraine Spotted: Turkey or Azerbaijan?
A Turkish-owned arms manufacturer seems to be running a production line manufacturing badly-needed 122mm shells for Kyiv is running 24/7 according to a source.
By Stefan Korshak
Ukraine’s Armed Forces Produce a Unique Advent Calendar in Run-Up to Christmas
Tanks
Dec. 4, 2023
Ukraine’s Armed Forces Produce a Unique Advent Calendar in Run-Up to Christmas
Having decided from this year that Ukraine would officially celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, Ukraine has decided to mark the approaching festivities with its own unique take on the tradition.
By Kyiv Post
Featured
Kyiv Post Fact-Check: Debunking a Misleading Video on the Tambov Powder Factory Explosion

Kyiv Post Fact-Check: Debunking a Misleading Video on the Tambov Powder Factory Explosion

Russia Bans Ukrainian in Occupied Territory Schools, Medvedev Posts ‘Genocidal’ Tirade

Russia Bans Ukrainian in Occupied Territory Schools, Medvedev Posts ‘Genocidal’ Tirade

Rumors of Putin’s Death Just Won’t Go Away

ANALYSIS: Rumors of Putin’s Death Just Won’t Go Away

UkrOboronProm Denies Reports that It Provided Aviation Components to Russia
Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
UkrOboronProm Denies Reports that It Provided Aviation Components to Russia
Reports carried by a number of international media sites on Wednesday showed Russia had until recently received aircraft spares originating from Ukrainian enterprises.
By Kyiv Post
Another Russian Multiple Murderer and Cannibal Released to Fight for Putin
War in Ukraine
Nov. 24, 2023
Another Russian Multiple Murderer and Cannibal Released to Fight for Putin
A 44-year-old man who was convicted for murder on three separate occasions posted pictures of himself in military uniform on social media to the horror of his victims’ relatives and neighbors.
By Kyiv Post
Russians Mock Strelkov’s Bid to Run for President of Russia
Telegram
Nov. 20, 2023
Russians Mock Strelkov’s Bid to Run for President of Russia
The commander found guilty of downing flight MH17 and who is wanted in Ukraine for alleged war crimes, announced he intends to run in the 2024 Russian presidential election.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Russian Blogger Won’t Let Putin Body Double Rumors Die
Putin
Nov. 20, 2023
Russian Blogger Won’t Let Putin Body Double Rumors Die
A month after Japanese researchers had “proved” Putin’s use of doppelgängers the social media claims that one has now replaced the “dead” Russian President just won’t go away.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Media Claims Ukrainian POWs Have Volunteered to Fight for Moscow
Propaganda
Nov. 9, 2023
Russian Media Claims Ukrainian POWs Have Volunteered to Fight for Moscow
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti has posted videos on social media purporting to show Ukrainian prisoners of war volunteering to fight for Moscow against their side.
By Kyiv Post
Rumors of Putin’s Death Just Won’t Go Away
Putin
Nov. 7, 2023
ANALYSIS: Rumors of Putin’s Death Just Won’t Go Away
Despite the Kremlin saying reports of Putin’s demise were a hoax and others suggesting it’s a Russian plot to weed out disloyal regime members, claims that a “double” now sits in his place persist.
By Steve Brown
New Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone In Production, Has Already ‘Hit its First Russian Targets’
Drones
Nov. 6, 2023
New Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone In Production, Has Already ‘Hit its First Russian Targets’
After almost 12 months of development and testing, a Ukrainian defense manufacturer says its drone with a range of 1000 kilometers has entered production and is ready for deployment.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Drone Attack on Khmelnitsky Region Causes Injuries and Infrastructure Damage
Drones
Oct. 25, 2023
Russian Drone Attack on Khmelnitsky Region Causes Injuries and Infrastructure Damage
Falling debris from drones injured 16 people and damaged commercial and residential buildings and vehicles in the Shepetivka district of the Khmelnitsky region.
By Kyiv Post