War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 14:10
A rapist and murderer from Vladivostok, was pardoned by Putin to participate in his “special military operation,” returned home after 3 months and the victim’s husband was not told.
Ukraine
Jan. 19, 16:09
A video of the aftermath of explosion at the Russian factory "Avangard" in the city of Gatchyna recorded in 2018 is being distributed as current footage of Tambov gunpowder factory in Kotovsk.
Propaganda
Jan. 19, 08:14
The edited Russian version of the video includes a text overlay claiming that “Danilov called territorial recruitment centers a God's hand.”
Telegram
Jan. 18, 14:34
Former Russian President Medvedev just warned Ukrainians that if they keep on fighting, they will be wiped out and no longer exist as a nation - so it’s better to join Russia.
Nuclear weapons
Dec. 20, 2023
“Viktor Mikhailovich” supposedly a former Kremlin insider publishes his take on what’s happening with President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle on his social media channel.
Russia
Dec. 15, 2023
On five occasions, Ukrainian defense forces promptly detected the movement of Russian special forces sabotage groups and took military action against them.
NATO
Dec. 6, 2023
A Turkish-owned arms manufacturer seems to be running a production line manufacturing badly-needed 122mm shells for Kyiv is running 24/7 according to a source.
Tanks
Dec. 4, 2023
Having decided from this year that Ukraine would officially celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, Ukraine has decided to mark the approaching festivities with its own unique take on the tradition.
Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
Reports carried by a number of international media sites on Wednesday showed Russia had until recently received aircraft spares originating from Ukrainian enterprises.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 24, 2023
A 44-year-old man who was convicted for murder on three separate occasions posted pictures of himself in military uniform on social media to the horror of his victims’ relatives and neighbors.
Telegram
Nov. 20, 2023
The commander found guilty of downing flight MH17 and who is wanted in Ukraine for alleged war crimes, announced he intends to run in the 2024 Russian presidential election.
Putin
Nov. 20, 2023
A month after Japanese researchers had “proved” Putin’s use of doppelgängers the social media claims that one has now replaced the “dead” Russian President just won’t go away.
Propaganda
Nov. 9, 2023
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti has posted videos on social media purporting to show Ukrainian prisoners of war volunteering to fight for Moscow against their side.
Putin
Nov. 7, 2023
Despite the Kremlin saying reports of Putin’s demise were a hoax and others suggesting it’s a Russian plot to weed out disloyal regime members, claims that a “double” now sits in his place persist.
Drones
Nov. 6, 2023
After almost 12 months of development and testing, a Ukrainian defense manufacturer says its drone with a range of 1000 kilometers has entered production and is ready for deployment.
Drones
Oct. 25, 2023
Falling debris from drones injured 16 people and damaged commercial and residential buildings and vehicles in the Shepetivka district of the Khmelnitsky region.