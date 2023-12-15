Latest
Germany
Jan. 26, 18:30
A common theme was the accusation that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government was neglecting the country's own population in favour of helping Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Social media
Jan. 1, 12:14
It’s no secret that that the information sphere is one of the crucial fronts Ukraine’s war effort. And these days, YouTube is a huge source of information.
Putin
Dec. 15, 2023
Every second of Vladimir Putin’s annual televised Q&A was probably choreographed including the “angry” text messages that flashed up on the video screen behind him.
Social media
Nov. 9, 2023
Russian milbloggers have voiced their frustration with Russia’s top command publishing maps that differ from tactical reality, according to the accounts of front-line soldiers.
Kyiv
Oct. 28, 2023
The treatment Olena Tolkacheva received for wearing her country’s uniform at a public event has received much ire in online posts from the general public and some political leaders.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 29, 2023
“A dedicated follower of the Neville Chamberlain school of appeasing murderous dictators reveals his appalling ignorance,” wrote one person in reply to Musk.
Propaganda
Sep. 3, 2023
A report released by the EU says a number of social media platforms “failed to implement” new rules designed to combat Kremlin disinformation.
Russia
Aug. 4, 2023
In a potentially worrying sign for the Kremlin, many of the groups had more fans than similar pages for President Putin and the Russian Ministry of Defense.