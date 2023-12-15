Latest

Germany Uncovers Russian Disinformation Campaign on X – Report
Germany
Jan. 26, 18:30
A common theme was the accusation that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government was neglecting the country's own population in favour of helping Ukraine in its war against Russia.
By AFP
A Top-10 of Pro-Ukraine YouTube Warriors to Guide You Through 2024
Social media
Jan. 1, 12:14
It’s no secret that that the information sphere is one of the crucial fronts Ukraine’s war effort. And these days, YouTube is a huge source of information.
By Tony Leliw
Putin’s ‘Direct Line’ Broadcast Just Another Put-Up Job
Putin
Dec. 15, 2023
Every second of Vladimir Putin’s annual televised Q&amp;A was probably choreographed including the “angry” text messages that flashed up on the video screen behind him.
By Steve Brown
Russian Military ‘Producing Maps that Ignore Operational Realities,’ Milbloggers Furious
Social media
Nov. 9, 2023
Russian milbloggers have voiced their frustration with Russia’s top command publishing maps that differ from tactical reality, according to the accounts of front-line soldiers.
By Leo Chiu
Azov Soldier Told to ‘Hide in Corner’ at Business Event Because of Military Uniform
Kyiv
Oct. 28, 2023
The treatment Olena Tolkacheva received for wearing her country’s uniform at a public event has received much ire in online posts from the general public and some political leaders.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
‘Stunningly Ignorant’ Elon Musk Blasted for Latest Ukraine Tweet
War in Ukraine
Sep. 29, 2023
“A dedicated follower of the Neville Chamberlain school of appeasing murderous dictators reveals his appalling ignorance,” wrote one person in reply to Musk.
By Kyiv Post
Elon Musk’s New Twitter Policies ‘Helped Spread Russian Propaganda’
Propaganda
Sep. 3, 2023
A report released by the EU says a number of social media platforms “failed to implement” new rules designed to combat Kremlin disinformation.
By Kyiv Post
Wagner Groups Deleted from Russian Social Media
Russia
Aug. 4, 2023
In a potentially worrying sign for the Kremlin, many of the groups had more fans than similar pages for President Putin and the Russian Ministry of Defense.
By Jason Jay Smart