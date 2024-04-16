Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians managed to destroy the Trypillya thermal power plant because Ukraine had completely run out of missiles to protect it amid a lack of help from allies.
"Why? Because there were zero missiles. We have run out of all the missiles that protected Trypillya," Zelensky said.
Speaking to the PBS news hour on Tuesday, April 16, Zelensky underlined Ukraine’s air defences' critical condition.
“I'll give you a very simple example,” he said.
“Eleven missiles were launched towards the Trypillya [thermal power] station, upon which the electricity supply in the Kyiv region depends. We managed to intercept the first seven, but the remaining four hit Trypillya. Why? Because we had zero missiles left. We have exhausted all the missiles that were defending Trypillya,” the President added.
Russia initiated attacks on energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions early morning on Thursday, April 11.
Ukraine's Air Defense Forces reported the destruction of 21 Russian Shahed attack drones over the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions. As a result of the attack, the Trypillya TPP was completely destroyed.
Subsequently, the Russian military conducted an airstrike of “smart bombs” on a combined heating and power plant (CHPP) in the Sumy region, part of its critical infrastructure, which led to a large-scale fire in the turbine workshop.
'No Chance of Winning’ Without US Aid, Zelensky Says
In response to the targeting of critical infrastructure, Zelensky used this example to once again call upon Ukraine’s allies to urgently supply the weapons Kyiv needs, particularly air defense launchers and missiles.
“Frankly speaking, without this assistance, we stand little chance of victory, because we need to be significantly stronger than our adversaries. The current ratio of artillery shells stands at 1 to 10. Can we endure for much longer? No,” Zelensky said.
Comments (2)
It would be a very rare person, if they would take the time to educate themselves on Russian's decades of greed based aggression, that would not want to be more supportive of Ukraine. The information is easy enough to access and assess, but seemingly most don't. Why?
We have seen the power of a good leader that educates and motivates his people to a higher purpose: Zelensky.
We have seen the growing danger of a greedy tyrant that brainwashes and manipulates his people to support his evil pursuits: Putler.
So why the lethargy amongst some Ukraine allied populations? In large part it's because their media is failing them. Most citizens have not had the importance of this wars outcome properly explained to them. They become what they allow ourselves to be fed instead....stupid self indulgent info...stupid self indulgent people. Leadership that still command media attention fails to use this exposure for much that is useful. They also fail to regulate the now constant feed of putin's paid false information.
As concerned western citizens we must hold our political and media leadership accountable. Hound them. Embarrass them to action if necessary.
If we fail Ukraine we have failed both their and our own children. We have failed to stop the spread of putin's malfeasant regime. A future world under the heel of despot tyrants is not a world our children would choose we leave them.
Maybe the West is no longer an ally? they are better at chatting than with facts, their weapons are used to let NATO play with exercises...
@Sasha, Agreed. The West is not an ally. The prospect of a prosperous future for Ukraine will never come if the West continue to abuse Ukraine in order to take over it's resources and sign contracts for Blackrock.
@Sasha, Well the west just needs to keep some air defence to protect its self, they give what they can, i think we should be more grateful