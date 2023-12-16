Latest
Germany
Jan. 26, 18:30
A common theme was the accusation that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government was neglecting the country's own population in favour of helping Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Zelensky
Jan. 19, 08:34
During last Friday’s visit to Kyiv the UK’s PM Rishi Sunak and President Zelensky visited wounded Ukrainian servicemen and took selfies which Russian propagandists singularly failed to exploit.
Kyiv
Dec. 16, 2023
The brother and sister lost their father, Yuriy Ovchinnikov , a fighter with the Azov SSO who was killed on the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region last year.
Ukraine
Dec. 13, 2023
American citizen Lira has been arrested in Ukraine, where he is accused of spreading Russian propaganda – some influential Americans think otherwise.
Zelensky
Nov. 22, 2023
Maia Sandu paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, the tenth anniversary of “Euromaidan,” paying respect to the fallen protestors and discussing Ukraine and Moldova’s EU accession.
Putin
Nov. 9, 2023
Putin’s unnatural fight against aging has backfired once again as “netizens” have drawn attention to his latest on-line appearance and his surgically or chemically enhanced (facial) cheeks.
Drones
Oct. 24, 2023
Ukraine’s digital transformation guru announced the latest weapon that’s about to enter Kyiv’s armory, the “Ratel S” kamikaze unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).
Putin
Oct. 24, 2023
One unverified Telegram post alleging Putin had a “heart attack” while dining in his Kremlin apartment sent the blogosphere and the world’s tabloids into a frenzied tailspin of unfounded speculation.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 8, 2023
Musk claims he declined Kyiv's request to activate internet access in the Black Sea near Moscow-annexed Crimea last year.
Zelensky
Sep. 4, 2023
Replacing the current defense minister at the height of the counteroffensive has raised some eyebrows but may yet prove to be another inspired decision by Ukraine’s President.
Propaganda
Sep. 3, 2023
A report released by the EU says a number of social media platforms “failed to implement” new rules designed to combat Kremlin disinformation.
Drones
Aug. 31, 2023
The numbers of videos, especially of drone attacks, being released on “X” (formerly Twitter), Telegram and other social media by Ukrainian military operators continues unabated.