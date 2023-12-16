Latest

Germany Uncovers Russian Disinformation Campaign on X – Report
Germany
Jan. 26, 18:30
A common theme was the accusation that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government was neglecting the country's own population in favour of helping Ukraine in its war against Russia.
By AFP
Russian MFA Ridiculed After Bizarre Photoshop Blunder in Trying to Smear Zelensky
Zelensky
Jan. 19, 08:34
During last Friday’s visit to Kyiv the UK’s PM Rishi Sunak and President Zelensky visited wounded Ukrainian servicemen and took selfies which Russian propagandists singularly failed to exploit.
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
Kyiv
Dec. 16, 2023
The brother and sister lost their father, Yuriy Ovchinnikov , a fighter with the Azov SSO who was killed on the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region last year.
By Julia Struck
EXPLAINED: Why Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk are Big Fans of Gonzalo Lira
Ukraine
Dec. 13, 2023
American citizen Lira has been arrested in Ukraine, where he is accused of spreading Russian propaganda – some influential Americans think otherwise.
By Maryna Shashkova
Moldovan President Visits Kyiv, Urges Nations to Support Ukraine ‘Until Victory’
Zelensky
Nov. 22, 2023
Maia Sandu paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, the tenth anniversary of “Euromaidan,” paying respect to the fallen protestors and discussing Ukraine and Moldova’s EU accession.
By Leo Chiu
Internet Mocks Putin’s Massive ‘Chipmunk’ Cheeks
Putin
Nov. 9, 2023
Putin’s unnatural fight against aging has backfired once again as “netizens” have drawn attention to his latest on-line appearance and his surgically or chemically enhanced (facial) cheeks.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine Has a New Ground ‘Drone’ – the Ratel S (Honey Badger) UGV
Drones
Oct. 24, 2023
Ukraine’s digital transformation guru announced the latest weapon that’s about to enter Kyiv’s armory, the “Ratel S” kamikaze unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).
By Julia Struck, Steve Brown
Putin’s ‘Cardiac Arrest’ and Social Media’s Snowball Effect
Putin
Oct. 24, 2023
One unverified Telegram post alleging Putin had a “heart attack” while dining in his Kremlin apartment sent the blogosphere and the world’s tabloids into a frenzied tailspin of unfounded speculation.
By Kyiv Post
Musk Says He Blocked Ukraine Attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet
War in Ukraine
Sep. 8, 2023
Musk claims he declined Kyiv's request to activate internet access in the Black Sea near Moscow-annexed Crimea last year.
By AFP
A Man for All Seasons – Zelensky’s Choice as Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov
Zelensky
Sep. 4, 2023
Replacing the current defense minister at the height of the counteroffensive has raised some eyebrows but may yet prove to be another inspired decision by Ukraine’s President.
By Steve Brown
Elon Musk’s New Twitter Policies ‘Helped Spread Russian Propaganda’
Propaganda
Sep. 3, 2023
A report released by the EU says a number of social media platforms “failed to implement” new rules designed to combat Kremlin disinformation.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Drone Operator Shares Delight at Footage of Successful Attack on Russian Truck
Drones
Aug. 31, 2023
The numbers of videos, especially of drone attacks, being released on “X” (formerly Twitter), Telegram and other social media by Ukrainian military operators continues unabated.
By Kyiv Post