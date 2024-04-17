Russian troops launched three missile attacks on the border сity of Chernihiv on Wednesday, April 17, hitting nearly the center of the city and resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives.

“The enemy launched three rocket attacks almost in the city’s center. There are dead civilians, there are many wounded,” Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram.

Chaus said that rescuers and medics are on the scene, providing critical assistance to those affected by the strikes.

The Chernihiv Regional Military Administration has established headquarters to aid victims, with operations currently based at the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region. Chaus also urged the townspeople to donate blood due to the shortage caused by the extensive shelling of Chernihiv.

Acting Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako disclosed that the missiles struck civil and social infrastructure objects within the city.

“Hospitals are operating in an intensified mode and have begun receiving the first casualties,” Lomako said.

The current toll from the missile attack stands at 11 confirmed deaths.

Lomako initially reported four deaths, stating: “From what I can see, the number may be higher, unfortunately, because there are many unexplored areas.”

However, he later clarified that as of 10:40 a.m., there were already eight confirmed deaths and 18 injuries due to the rocket strikes. The search and rescue operations were still ongoing.

Further official updates at about 11:35 a.m. raised the confirmed casualties to 11 killed and 22 wounded, according to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Klymenko, on Telegram, also released the video, noting that it captured the moment of the rescue of one of the victims.

“We have reports of at least three missing persons. There are still people under the rubble,” he reported.

The minister added that a 25-year-old police lieutenant, who lived in a neighboring house and was at home on sick leave, was among those killed in the Russian missile attack.

“Deadly shrapnel wound,” Klymenko wrote, expressing his condolences to the families of all those killed in the Russian attack.

Later, the National Police of Ukraine clarified that the deceased policewoman, Alina Mykolaets, was an inspector in the response department of the patrol police of the Chernihiv district administration. Mykolaets had served in the police since June 2023.

According to Deputy Head of the President’s Oleksiy Kuleba, as of 12:01, there are currently over 50 injured, including three children, and 11 fatalities.

“There may still be individuals trapped under the rubble,” he added.

Kuleba stated that Russian missile strikes destroyed an eight-story building and damaged four multi-story buildings, a hospital, a higher education institution, and dozens of cars.

Klymenko later reported that as of 12:47 the number of dead had increased to 13, and the number of injured - to more than 60, including two children.

“The victims are being provided with the necessary assistance. The police officers are conducting a door-to-door inspection of the damaged houses, helping the wounded,” the minister wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to the Russian attack, stating, “My condolences to the family and friends. Unfortunately, the number of dead may increase.”

“And this would not have happened if Ukraine had received enough air defense equipment and if the world’s determination to counter Russian terror was also sufficient,” Zelensky added.

According to him, Ukrainian determination is sufficient, but “we need the determination of partners and support that will reflect it sufficiently.”