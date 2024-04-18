German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv Thursday to discuss post-war reconstruction and show support after Russian attacks on key Ukrainian infrastructure.

"This visit comes at a time when Ukraine needs all the support it can get in its fight for freedom," Habeck told reporters in the Ukrainian capital.

"And it is a fight for freedom, that's the important thing that the world, Europe and Germany mustn't forget," he said, adding that Ukraine was "fighting for the values that define Europe".

The trip comes after Germany at the weekend announced it was sending an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine after pleas from Kyiv for its Western backer to urgently help foil Russian attacks.

Ukraine has said it is running out of weaponry to shoot down Russian missiles and drones as Moscow ramps up attacks on energy infrastructure.

Advertisement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday urged fellow EU leaders to urgently follow Berlin's lead and send more air defence systems to Ukraine.

Habeck, who was accompanied by a business delegation on the trip, will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He will also meet with Ukrainian officials to discuss emergency aid and business ties as well as preparations for the annual Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Berlin in June, the German economy ministry said in a statement.

"Comprehensive support for Ukraine also includes support for a resilient energy supply and reconstruction. Private sector investment is crucial for this to succeed," Habeck was quoted as saying in the statement.

Ukraine at War Update for April 17: ‘Russia Kidnapped 37,000 Ukrainians Since 2014’
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine at War Update for April 17: ‘Russia Kidnapped 37,000 Ukrainians Since 2014’

US Congress still wavers on more funding for Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

The World Bank has estimated the total cost of reconstruction facing Ukraine more than two years since the start of the war is at least $486 billion.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine’s Strike on Russia’s Military Airfield in Dzhankoi: What We Know So Far Crimea
Ukraine’s Strike on Russia’s Military Airfield in Dzhankoi: What We Know So Far
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
6 minutes ago
Germany Arrests Two Over Military Base Attack Plot for Russia, Aimed at Undermining Support for Ukraine War in Ukraine
Germany Arrests Two Over Military Base Attack Plot for Russia, Aimed at Undermining Support for Ukraine
By AFP
14 minutes ago
The Enemy Within the US Is Letting Russia Get Away With Murder EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
OPINION: The Enemy Within the US Is Letting Russia Get Away With Murder
By Askold S. Lozynskyj
1 hour ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Moscow Launches Propaganda Trains to Attract Conscripts
Next » Russia Destroys Almost All of Ukraine’s Thermal Power Generation, Nuclear Plants Under Threat – Zelensky